Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Asian Games 2018: Indian women enter quarterfinals of team event in table tennis

The Indian women table tennis players made a positive start to their campaign at the 18th Asian Games by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event.

Published: August 26, 2018 11:28:39 pm
World Table Tennis Championships, Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sharath Kamal, Lin Gaoyuan The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0. (Source: File)
The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0 in the first match but lost to China 0-3 in the second tie. The Indians, however, outplayed Iran 3-1 in their next match to join China in the last eight round.

In the first tie against Qatar, Mouma Das gave India a 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable 11-3 11-2 11-4 win over Maha Ali before Ayhika extended the lead 2-0.

Ayhika beat Aia Mohamed 11-2 12-10 11-2 11-3.

Sutirtha then made it 3-0 for India after beating Maha Faramarzi 11-3 11-3 11-6 to pocket the first tie.

In the second tie, the Indians were no match for the Chinese, losing 0-3 before bouncing back by beating Iran to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the India men’s team, comprising G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai, won their first match 3-0 against UAE.

