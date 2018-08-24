Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Asian Games 2018: Indian rower Sayali Shelake hospitalised in Palembang

The entire contingent will be leaving on Saturday but 21-year-old Shelke will be staying back for treatment.

By: PTI | Palembang | Published: August 24, 2018 7:50:19 pm
Indian rowers B Singh, Jagvir Singh, TH Shinde and PG Naukarkar after losing in the men’s lightweight four competition during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang in Indonesia on Thursday, Aug 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) 
Related News

Indian rower Sayali Shelake, who is part of the Asian Games contingent at Palembang, has been hospitalised after she complained of pain in the abdomen. “She was complaining of pain since midnight yesterday. After competition today, I had to rush her to the hospital. The doctors say there is some appendicitis issue. She will have to stay back for another two-three days,” chief coach Ismail Baig told PTI.

The rowing competition ended on Friday with India winning three medals, including a gold in men’s quadruple sculls. The entire contingent will be leaving on Saturday but 21-year-old Shelke will be staying back for treatment. “Our two doctors will stay with her. We are not leaving her alone. We hope she is fine soon,” said Baig.

Shelke had competed in the final of the women’s double sculls alongside Pooja. They both had finished sixth. After Friday’s competition, single sculls bronze-medallist Dushyant Thakur had needed medical attention immediately after the 2km race. He threw up and was even struggling to stand at the medal ceremony.

Another rower Jagvir Singh, who competed in the lightweight eight, too was rushed to the medical centre after his race. “They were both severely dehydrated. They are fine now,” Baig added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 