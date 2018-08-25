Asian Games 2018: Indian recurve archers crash out in quarterfinals, return medal-less 

Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. (PTI Photo) Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The Indian recurve archers’ will return empty-handed from the 18th Asian Games with both the men and women sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events, at Jakarta on Saturday. After witnessing a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the onus was on the men’s and women’s teams to make up for the poor show but it was not to be.

The Indian women’s team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei. The Indians, represented by Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari lost 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-2 against the Chinese Taipei trio of Chien-Ying Lei, Chia-Mao Peng and Yating Tan to bow out of the competition. The Indian women had earlier defeated Mongolia 5-3 in the previous round.

It was a similar script for the men’s recurve team as well as they lost 1-5 against favourites Korea in the quarterfinals. The Indian men’s team of Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das and Viswash started brightly to hold the Korean trio of Woojin Kim, Wooseok Lee and Jinhyek Oh 1-1 in the first set before the Koreans up their ante to pocket the next two sets with identical 2-0 margin and seal a place in the semifinals. The Indian men had defeated Vietnam 5-3 in the previous round to set up a clash against the Koreans.

