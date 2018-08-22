Asian Games 2018: Indian men’s hockey team defeats Hong Kong 26-0, breaks 86-year old record

Indian men hockey team beat Hong Kong 26-0. Indian men hockey team beat Hong Kong 26-0.

Indian men hockey team on Wednesday broke their 86-year old record as they defeated Hong Kong China 26-0 in a one-sided Pool B match of the Asian Games in Indonesia.

India recorded their biggest International win and beat their own 86-year old record when they defeated USA with a 24-1 margin in Olympics. New Zealand hold the biggest margin win record when they beat Samoa 36-1 in 1994.

India made it look like a practice match as they opened the scoreline within three minutes of the game against World No. 45 Hong Kong China. Rupinderpal Singh scored the first goal in three minutes and within a minute, the Indian scored the second goal to give India a confident 2-0 lead. Rupinderpal ended scoring three more goals in the match for fifth ranked India.

Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a hattrick each, while Manpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhayay, Varun Kumar, SV Sunil, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Sinhgh, Amit Rohidas, Dilpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Surender Kumar became the goalscorers in the historic match for India.

India ended the first half with six goal lead and made it 14-0 by half-time. India’s keeper PR Sreejesh was not challenged even once in the game.

Earlier, the Indian team beat Indonesia 17-0. Even the Indian women team recorded high scoring matches in the Asian Games, winning their last match against Karzakhstan 21-0.

India will next play Japan on Friday.

