Asian Games 2018: Indian men table tennis team wins historic bronze

Indian table tennis men’s team settled for historic bronze at the Asian Games 2018 after losing to South Korea 3-0 in the semifinal on the 10th Day of the tournament in Indonesia.
India won their first ever Asian Games medal in table tennis as G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj lost the fight against the mighty Koreans, who will now face defending champions China in a repeat of 2014 edition in the title clash.
39th ranked Sathiyan began India’s TT semifinal with a 11-9 9-11 3-11 3-11 loss to Lee Sangsu in the opening game as India trailed South Korea 1-0. Afterwards, Sharath Kamal’s experience did not come into handy even though he put up a brave fight when the World No. 33 went down 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 to Young Sik Jeoung in the second match as South Korea lead India 2-0.
Remarkable game by our Table Tennis champions. The stellar team gives India our first ever Asian Games medal in TT. Congratulations for the Bronze! #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/yUuna3OlYh
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 28 August 2018
Historic medal in #TableTennis!
Congratulations to the team of @sathiyantt,@sharathkamal1,@HarmeetDesai(3 #TOPSAthlete), @manavthakkar16 & #AnthonyAmalraj for winning a bronze medal in Men’s Team event.
It’s #India’s 1st ever #AsianGames medal in TT. #AsianGames2018🇮🇳🏓🥉 pic.twitter.com/HY0WE54V1R
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) 28 August 2018
Historic moment as #TeamIndia Men’s #TableTennis team wins their first ever #AsianGames medal! Ousting Japan, the men’s team had confirmed their medal earlier, but lost their Semifinals to Korea 3-0 to win a million hearts & a Bronze medal! #WellDone team 👏🥉🇮🇳#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/McEo8ECFRu
— Team India (@ioaindia) 28 August 2018
Amalraj played the deciding game for India only to lose 5-11 7-11 11-4 7-11 to 22-year-old Woojin Jang as South Korea won the semifinal 3-0.
India had reached the semifinal after defeating Japan 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
