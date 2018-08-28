Asian Games 2018: Indian men table tennis team wins historic bronze

India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran during their semi-final match against South Korea at the men’s team table tennis at the 18th Asian Games. (Source: AP) India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran during their semi-final match against South Korea at the men’s team table tennis at the 18th Asian Games. (Source: AP)

Indian table tennis men’s team settled for historic bronze at the Asian Games 2018 after losing to South Korea 3-0 in the semifinal on the 10th Day of the tournament in Indonesia.

India won their first ever Asian Games medal in table tennis as G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj lost the fight against the mighty Koreans, who will now face defending champions China in a repeat of 2014 edition in the title clash.

39th ranked Sathiyan began India’s TT semifinal with a 11-9 9-11 3-11 3-11 loss to Lee Sangsu in the opening game as India trailed South Korea 1-0. Afterwards, Sharath Kamal’s experience did not come into handy even though he put up a brave fight when the World No. 33 went down 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 to Young Sik Jeoung in the second match as South Korea lead India 2-0.

Amalraj played the deciding game for India only to lose 5-11 7-11 11-4 7-11 to 22-year-old Woojin Jang as South Korea won the semifinal 3-0.

India had reached the semifinal after defeating Japan 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

