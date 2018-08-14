Asian Games 2018: Indian handball team plays in casuals after supplier fails to deliver kit

The Indian handball team played their opening game at Asian Games in casuals. (Source: AP) The Indian handball team played their opening game at Asian Games in casuals. (Source: AP)

The Indian handball team struggled to get to the Asian Games. Now that the team is there, their opening game against Chinese Taipei was marred with a controversy as they did not receive official uniform for the event on time.

The Indian Olympic Association had refused to cover cost of kits as well as uniforms of those Asian Games-bound athletes whose federations were not affiliated with them. The Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had then stepped in and directed Sports India to issue the same to ‘every’ team representing India.

However, the issue still seems unresolved as the Indian handball team played their opening Group D match against Chinese Taipei in casuals with a patched Indian logo as well as squad numbers. According to Mail Today, the organisers were apprehensive of letting the team participate but was later allowed to play after persuation by the Indian officials.

The Indian handball team began its campaign at the quadrennial event with a 28-38 defeat against Chinese Taipei at the Popki indoor stadium on Monday.

In the 13-team men’s competition, India have been clubbed with Chinese Taipei and Iraq in Group D. There are four Groups.

In the women’s draw, 10 teams will be vying for gold. India will compete with South Korea, Kazakhstan, China and North Korea in Group A.

The men’s handball team, ranked 12th, struggled to get into the Games as the Indian Olympic Association followed a policy of allowing only entry for teams, ranked 8th or higher in Asia.

