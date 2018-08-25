Asian Games 2018: Indian boxing from chin music to bodyline

Vikas Krishan showed text-book “go for the body” tactic at the Commonwealth Games, where he comfortably won the gold. Vikas Krishan showed text-book “go for the body” tactic at the Commonwealth Games, where he comfortably won the gold.

ON MAY 18 this year, Vasyl Lomachenko was knocked off his feet and on his bottom for the first time in his boxing career. It was courtesy a full-blooded right cross to his chin from Jorge Linares in the sixth round of their highly-billed WBA world lightweight title bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Lomachenko, the two-time Olympic gold medallist turned record-shattering pro boxer, would inevitably recover and finish the bout off with a crunching liver strike that would see Linares’ knees buckle under him.

Some 11500 kilometers away in Patiala, Santiago Nieva was going weak in his knees. Indian boxing’s high-performance director had been up since the wee hours, glued to his laptop screen, live-streaming the fight. And Lomachenko was providing him with a blueprint of just the kind of match Nieva had been looking for to explain the change in boxing culture that he’d been propagating to his charges in India ever since he took over last year. The indomitable Ukrainian had come back from a knock to the head and knocked out his opponent with a body shot. Nieva had his eureka fight and would gleefully replay the bout on loop for his boxers later in the day.

“I would often show them videos of world-class boxers, including Lomachenko, whose videos even they have started binging on. But this one was perfect since we had been working on upper-cuts to the body in our training that week, and here was Lomachenko providing a masterclass with various body-shots throughout the bout,” recalls Nieva.

As an Argentine who grew up in Sweden, and boxed for both countries before turning into a globe-trotting coach, Nieva is no stranger to embracing new cultures. It took him 2-3 months to get used to, and in a way resign to, the bureaucracy in Indian boxing that ensured things moved at a slower pace here than anywhere else despite their access to a lot of money. What has taken him longer is to fathom, accept and work towards reinventing Indian boxing’s fixation with going “head-hunting” in the ring. And it’s still a work in progress.

“It will take time. They will realize that it will improve their boxing and give it a totally new dimension when you have a bigger target area. You get better variation for your punches. You can disguise your punches to the head and go for the body or vice versa. Then it becomes natural. Then you don’t even remember why you were only going for the head before,” he explains.

Nieva though is aware of why Indian boxers were “only going for the head before”. In his opinion, it had to do with a few factors, which included the influence of Russian and Cuban boxing here and the Indians’ lack of exposure to professional boxing overseas.

“In America, it’s totally a different philosophy. You might get points to the head but you still have to go for the body, for in the end that will help you to score more anyway. It is normal that the first thing you hear from a coach in the corner over there is him shouting, “Go to the body, go to the body….” Nieva says. Even Lomachenko had credited his father cum trainer Anatoly’s repeated demands to “go to the body” from the sidelines for his finishing manoeuvre against Linares.

Veteran coach and former manager Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu doesn’t agree with there ever having been a “culture” of sorts that prevented Indian boxers from budging from their head-hunting ways. “If the boxers wouldn’t do it at all, what can we do as coaches? But in their defence, successful shots to the head would get more obviously spotted by the referee judges and get them more points. They had also gotten used to the fact that head pe shot maro toh public aur shor karta tha,” he says.

Sandhu does have a point. As a casual viewer, it is indeed tough to spot body shots. It’s often because the opponent doesn’t always “sell” the blow — react to it like it has hurt him bad. Even in the Lomachenko win, it’s only when the ultra-slow motion cameras — which are used for referrals — show the punch from various angles do you realize the potency of the liver strike. For, it takes Linares at least 4-5 seconds thereafter to hit the ground.

***

The one relevant reason for the Indians’ aversion to deliver body shots that both Nieva and Sandhu agree with is the erstwhile scoring system in amateur boxing that existed till the 2012 Olympics in London. The computer punch-count system, criticised by many as ‘bean counting’, would often turn a bout into a glorified sparring session as body shots would account for fewer points.

“Indian boxing grew during the time there was a scoring machine and even though boxers continued to punch at the body, most points were scored when you connected with the head. So they started concentrating to the head from the start,” is how Nieva puts it.

The new rules, which are laced with pro-boxing components, based on the “subjective” 10-point scoring system have completely changed the dynamics of amateur boxing. It’s based on three major criteria: Quantity and quality of punches, dominating a bout with technique and tactics and competitiveness.

“You have to impress the judges. Secondly, we don’t know what impresses them. In close bouts, you’ll always see a 3-2 or a 4-1 decision, so even they do not agree often. Still the most important thing is to land clean scoring blows to the target area,” Nieva says.

The mantra here is to constantly showing the judges your initiative to win. A boxer these days needs to be shown throwing more punches, even if he’s not connecting with all of them.

“Earlier you knew after two rounds whether you were up by 4 points and then accordingly slow down and kill the bout. Now, you might think that you’re winning but there are only 3 rounds but they might give the final round to your opponent if you’re not going in with an offensive mind-set. You need to convince the judges you’re trying to win the fight throughout, which means surging ahead even in the last 30 seconds,” Nieva explains.

***

It’s here that body-shots become vital, as they not just show off your “will to win” but also set you up for more punishing blows to the head. It’s about “investing in body punches early on so that you collect the interest in later rounds” as the old adage goes.

“It’s about getting the right mix. You cannot of course just go directly for the body; then you would open yourself up too much. But I look for a 70-30 head to body ratio. Right now in India we have gone from 95-5 to 90-10. So a lot of catching up to do,” he says.

His highest point as India men’s coach so far was seeing eventual gold-medalist Vikas Krishan knock out Ireland’s seasoned Steven Donnelly at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. He gushes over that moment with the same unbridled joy that everyone in Indian cricket has been over India’s fast bowlers clocking higher speeds than their English counterparts at Trent Bridge recently. “I never tire talking about that knockout,” he says.

CWG’s record haul was a huge success for Nieva and Indian boxing. But the Asian Games will be a perfect test for how far they’ve come under the new coach, not just in terms of competition, but also in particular with their penchant to “go for the body”.

The likes of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China and South Korea after all are a lot more attuned to “body-work” owing to a greater exposure to pro-boxing. And while medals will be his priority in Indonesia, Nieva will also quietly be hoping to witness Indian boxing’s Lomachenko moment, and maybe go weak in his knees thereafter.

