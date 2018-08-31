Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Asian Games 2018: India women’s team lose to Chinese Taipei in volleyball

The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats. 

By: PTI | Jakarta | Updated: August 31, 2018 5:31:02 pm
Nirmala, center, of India makes a receive during their women volleyball match against China at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Indian women’s team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match here today. The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here. They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.

The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats.

We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 