Asian Games 2018: India win four medals to produce best ever show in Wushu

India’s Santosh Kumar in a bout against Vietnam’s Bui Truong Giang during the Wushu Semifinals. (Source: PTI) India’s Santosh Kumar in a bout against Vietnam’s Bui Truong Giang during the Wushu Semifinals. (Source: PTI)

India produced their best ever performance in Wushu on Day 4 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia and ended the day with four bronze medals in the sport.

All the four Indian Wushu players – Naroem Roshibini Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Narender Grewal – lost their semifinal bouts to settle for bronze as India’s tally reached 15 at the end of Day 4.

Roshibini Devi claimed the first bronze medal for India when she took the field in women’s Sanda 60kg semifinals. She lost to Cai Yingying of China 1-0 to settle for bronze.

She was then followed by Santosh Kumar who lost his bout to Truong Giang Bui of Vietnam 2-0 in the men’s Sanda 56kg category. Partap Singh (men’s Sanda 60kg) and Grewal (men’s Sanda 65kg) followed their teammates to lose their semifinals bouts and win bronze.

Partap Singh lost to Erfan Ahangarian 0-2 while Grewal was beaten by Akmal Rakhimov of Uzbekistan by the same margin.

Well done N Roshibina Devi! India’s Wushu champion excels on the world stage and wins a Bronze in the 60 kg Sanda event at the @asiangames2018. Congratulations to her and best wishes for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/XYZlC8jLLf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 August 2018

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bronze Medal in the 60 Kg category is a matter of immense joy for every Indian. Congratulations to the Wushu practitioners. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/qiCw1ecHkZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 August 2018

Even though India had participated in the sport in the last three editions of Asian Games as well, the country produced its best performance in the 18th Asian Games to end up with four medals. India won two bronze medals in 2014 Inchean Games while the country ended with one bronze medal at 2010 and 2014 editions.

