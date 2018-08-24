Asian Games 2018: Indian rowers reedem themselves with three medals

India won second gold medal ever in rowing at Asian Games with the men’s Quadruple Sculls team coming out on top. (Source: PTI) India won second gold medal ever in rowing at Asian Games with the men’s Quadruple Sculls team coming out on top. (Source: PTI)

A day after rowers faced disappointment, they came good and added three medals to India’s tally a the Asian Games including a historic gold in quadruple sculls. Expected to come back with multiple medals, rowers drew blanks in four medal events in what was an unexpected and diastrous day for the contingent.

All Armymen, fought with a never-say-die attitude to come back and clinch medals on the final day of rowing at the continental event at the Jakabaring lake. “Yesterday (Thursday) we had a bad day but soldiers never give up. I told my teammates that we will go for the gold and we will give it all. It was about karo ya maro (do or die). And we did it,” Sawarn Singh, senior most member of the gold-winning quadruple sculls team, told PTI.

He not only pushed himself to the limit but his words of encouragement also fired up his teammates, including Dattu Bhokanal who had come into the competition with fever which had resulted in him giving up midway into his single sculls race after starting as the favourite. The other members of the triumphant team were Sukhmeet Singh, who like Sawarn is from Mansa district in Punab, and Om Prakash.

Like Bhokanal, Sawarn and Prakash also suffered heartbreak on Thursday, missing out on a medal in the men’s double sculls. But all of them were able to turn things around in under 24 hours.

Dushyant Chauhan, bronze medallist in lightweight single sculls at Incheon, defended his third place in the event.

Courtesy Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar, India won another bronze in men’s lightweight double sculls.

Bhagwan son of a truck driver had quit journalism in the second year and join Indian Army due to financial issues.

Dushyant, now an experienced rower, literally gave his all. The dash in the final 500 metres led to him being carried on a stretcher to the medical centre. He was so drained out that he could not stand properly during the medal ceremony. Minutes later he threw up, prompting the doctors to rush him to the medical centre.

“I pushed as if it was the last race of my life. That was the only thing in the mind. May be I pushed a bit too hard but it was worth it. I had a bad cold and throat in the run up to the event, that also affected me a lot during the race. I was gone,” said Dushyant, who had barely eaten in the morning ahead of the race as they all have to maintain weight (72kg). “I just had two breads and an apple. It was very hot also. That is why I was completely dehydrated,” added the 25-year-old.

The quadruple sculls squad changed their tactics after the dismal show on Thursday. “We were in the front in the first 1000m yesterday but were chased down at the end. Today we made ensure we were steady in the first half and then accelerated in the final 500 metres,” Sawarn added.

The move did pay off as Sawarn and Co won the race by close to three seconds. Indonesia and Thailand won the silver and bronze respectively.

The gold was also India’s second at the Asian Games rowing, the first being Bajrang Lal Thakkar’s in 2010.

