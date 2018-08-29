Asian Games 2018: India men’s and women’s squash teams enter semifinals

India’s Joshna Chinappa beat Dongji Li 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-6. (PTI Photo) India’s Joshna Chinappa beat Dongji Li 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-6. (PTI Photo)

In their best ever show at the Asian Games, India were assured of two more medals in squash after the men’s and women’s teams advanced to the semifinals.

India dished out a dominating performance as both the men’s and women’s teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

India’s top player Saurav Ghosal, who had been rested in the earlier matches, started the proceedings for the men’s team today as he beat Thailand’s Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.

Ramit Tandon then outclassed Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 and Mahesh Mangaonkar routed Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2 in lop-sided contests to complete a 3-0 drubbing.

Earlier, the women’s team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

Having won all their matches so far, the final set of league matches tomorrow will decide whether India can top its group in the men’s and women’s sections.

Ghosal, Pallikal and Chinappa had won bronze medals in their respective singles event last week and with two more medals assured in the team event, this is turning out to be India’s best ever show in squash.

India had won four medals in the last edition at Incheon, Korea. It included a maiden silver in women’s team and a gold in men’s team event.

Results: Men: India bt Thailand 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10; Ramit Tandon bt Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2)

Women: India bt China 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Dongji Li 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Siyu Duan 11-1, 11-4, 11-5; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Xinru He 11-3, 11-6, 11-3)

