Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Asian Games 2018: Like CWG 2018, Haryana leads medal tally

Haryana once again contributed the most number of medals to India's count at a quadrennial event but there was wider representation at Asian Games.

By: Express News Service | Published: September 3, 2018 9:17:27 am
India finished the Asian Games with their best-ever medal haul in the continental event with 69 medals – 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. This ensured India bettered their medal count from 2010 Guangzhou Games and matched the gold medal haul of the inaugural 1951 Asian Games. Haryana topped the national medal charts again in India’s record Asian Games haul, but compared to the Commonwealth Games, the representation was wider with medallists coming from as many as 21 states, six more than the CWG.

Behind the numbers

India's state-wise contribution to the Asian Games Haryana contributed with 18 medals to India’s 69 medals at the Asian Games in Indonesia. (Source: IndianExpress.com)

# The total on the map is bigger than India’s haul of 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze as individuals winning team medals have been added separately to arrive at the state-wise tally.

# Like in the CWG, Haryana contributed the highest number of medals. Boxing, wrestling and weightlifting fetched India only five medals whereas at the CWG, they collectively gathered 30.

# Athletics provided the biggest chunk of medals (19) — the corresponding number was 3 in Gold Coast. Contrastingly, shooters could manage 9, as opposed to 19 at CWG.

Asian Games 2018 vs Commonwealth Games 2018

India had amassed 66 medals at the Commonwealth Games with Haryana contributing 22 medals then. Then, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand had failed to contribute to the medal haul. At the Asian Games, J&K, Himachal won one bronze; Madhya Pradesh a silver and two bronze; Odisha three silver and a bronze; Jharkhand two silvers while Chhatisgarh and Uttarakhand once again had no medals to add.

