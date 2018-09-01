Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally: India set for record medal haul at Asiad

Amit Panghal will contest for the gold medal match. (Source: PTI) Amit Panghal will contest for the gold medal match. (Source: PTI)

In the first medal match of the day for India at the Asian Games on Day 14, Amit Panghal will be in the ring to take on Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov in the Men’s Light Fly (49kg) category. Whatever the outcome of the bout, India’s medal tally at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembangm Indonesia will climb up to 66. With the medal, India would amass most medals at an Asian Games event surpassing the previous best of 65 medals won at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China. At the 2010 Asian Games, India had collected 14 gold medals, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals. Later in the day, India would have chance at adding medals in hockey bronze medal match between India men’s team against Pakistan and women’s squash team against Hong Kong.

Asian Games 2018 medals tally and standings:

India’s medallists at Asian Games 2018:

GOLD MEDALLISTS:

Bajrang Punia – Wrestling (Men’s freestyle 65kg)

Vinesh Phogat – Wrestling (Women’s freestyle 50 kg)

Saurabh Chaudhary – Shooting (Men’s 10 metre air pistol)

Rahi Sarnobat – Shooting (Women’s 25 metre pistol)

Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh – Rowing (Men’s quadruple sculls)

Rohan Bopannam, Divij Sharan – Tennis (Men’s doubles)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Athletics (Men’s shot put)

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics (Men’s javelin throw)

Manjit Singh – Athletics (Men’s 800 metres)

Arpinder Singh – Athletics (Men’s triple jump)

Swapna Barman – Athletics (Women’s heptathlon)

Jinson Johnson – Athletics (Men’s 1500 metres)

M. R. Poovamma, Saritaben Gaikwad, Hima Das, Vismaya Athletics – Athletics (Women’s 4 x 400 m relay)

SILVER MEDALLISTS:

Deepak Kumar – Shooting (Men’s 10 metre air rifle)

Lakshay Sheoran – Shooting (Men’s trap)

Sanjeev Rajput – Shooting (Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions)

Shardul Vihan – Shooting (Men’s double trap)

India women’s national kabaddi team

Fouaad Mirza – Equestrian (Individual eventing)

Fouaad Mirza, Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh – Equestrian(Team eventing)

Hima Das – Athletics (Women’s 400 metres)

Muhammed Anas – Athletics (Men’s 400 metres)

Dutee Chand – Athletics (Women’s 100 metres)

Dharun Ayyasamy – Athletics (Men’s 400 metres hurdles)

Sudha Singh – Athletics (Women’s 3000 metres steeplechase)

Neena Varakil – Athletics (Women’s long jump)

Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Archery (Women’s team compound)

Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini – Archery (Men’s team compound)

PV Sindhu – Badminton (Women’s singles)

Jinson Johnson – Athletics (Men’s 800 metres)

Pincky Balhara – Kurash (Women’s 52 kg)

Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas, Hima Das, M. R. Poovamma – Athletics (Mixed 4 x 400 metres)

Dutee Chand – Athletics (Women’s 200 metres)

Dharun Ayyasamy, Kunhu Mohammed, Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas – Athletics (Men’s 4 x 400 m relay)

Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham – Sailing (49er FX Women)

India women’s hockey team

BRONZE MEDALLISTS:

Ravi Kumar , Apurvi Chandela – Shooting (10 metre air rifle mixed team)

Abhishek Verma – Shooting (Men’s 10 metre air pistol)

India men’s national sepak takraw team

Divya Kakran – Wrestling (Women’s freestyle 68 kg)

Roshibina Naorem – Wushu (Women’s sanda 60 kg)

Santhosh Kumar – Wushu (Men’s sanda 56 kg)

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh -Wushu (Men’s sanda 60 kg)

Narender Grewal – Wushu (Men’s sanda 65 kg)

Ankita Raina – Tennis (Women’s singles)

India men’s national kabaddi team

Dushyant Chauhan – Rowing (Men’s lightweight single sculls)

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Rowing (Men’s lightweight double sculls)

Heena Sidhu – Shooting (Women’s 10 metre air pistol)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran – Tennis (Men’s singles)

Dipika Pallikal – Squash (Women’s singles)

Joshna Chinappa – Squash (Women’s singles)

Saurav Ghosal – Squash (Men’s singles)

India men’s Bridge Team

India mixed team Bridge

Saina Nehwal – Badminton (Women’s singles)

India men’s team table tennis

Malaprabha Jadhav – Kurash (Women’s 52 kg)

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra – Table tennis (Mixed doubles)

PU Chitra – Athletics (Women’s 1500 metres)

Seema Punia – Athletics (Women’s Discus Throw)

Harshita Tomar – Sailing (Open Laser 4.7)

Varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa – Sailing (49er Men)

India Men’s Team squash

Vikas Krishan Yadav – Boxing (Men’s Middleweight (75kg))

