Asian Games 2018 Day 6 Schedule: India hope for medal rush in several events, boxers to open account

After a mixed outing on Thursday, Indian athletes will aim for a good performance on the sixth day of the pan Asian games. Gold medals lie in wait in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar will go for gold in the women’s Balance Beam event, while the Indian boxers will open their account in different weight categories.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the sixth day of the Asian Games.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s Balance Beam (Final): Dipa Karmakar – 3:08 PM

Archery

Recurve (Mixed Team Event) – India vs Mongolia – 8:05 AM

Compound (Mixed Team Event): 1/16 Eliminations – India vs Iraq – 9:35 AM

Boxing

Men’s Flyweight (52 kg) Round of 32: Gaurav Solanki – 12:30 PM

Men’s Lightweight (60 kg) Round of 32: Shiva Thapa – 12:30 PM

Men’s Welterweight (69 kg) Round of 32: Manoj Kumar – 12:30 PM

Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) Round of 32: Sarjubala Devi – 12:30 PM

Badminton

Men’s Singles: Round of 32 – 11:00 AM

Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wing ki Wong HS Prannoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen Women’s Doubles: Round of 16 – 11:00 AM

Ashwini Ponappa/NS Reddy vs TBD Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM

Women’s Singles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM

Bridge

Mixed team (Round Robin 2 – Round 3) – India (6th in start list) – 8:00 AM

Men’s team (Qualification Round 10) – India (2nd in start list) – 12:30 PM

Super mixed team (Qualification round 7) – India – 12:30 PM

Fencing

Women’s team Epee (Round of 32): Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotia Dutta – 7:30 AM

Golf

Women’s individual (Round 2) – 4:30 AM

Women’s team (Round 2) – 4:30 AM

Men’s individual (Round 2) – 5:25 AM

Men’s team (Round 2) – 5:25 am

Handball

Men’s: Group 3, Match 6 – India vs Pakistan – 9:30 AM

Hockey

Men’s: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM

Kabaddi

Women’s (Final): India vs Iran – 2:00 PM

Mens’s (Final): TBD – 4:00 PM

Pencak Silat

Men’s (50-55 kg) – Boynao Singh Naorem vs Dines Dumaan (Philippines) – 7:30 AM

Rowing

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Dushyant – 7:30 AM

Men’s Quadruple Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – India – 7:40 AM

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh – 8:20 AM

Women’s Four (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 1) – 8:35 AM

Men’s Lightweight Eight (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 2) – 9:20 AM

Sailing

49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:30 AM

Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:30 AM

49er Women: Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham – 10:30 AM

Mixed RS One: Dayna Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelhi – 10:30 AM

Sport Climbing

Men’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Chingkheinganba Maibam (17th), Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath (20th) – 7:30 AM

Women’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th) – 7:30 AM

Squash

Men’s Singles (Quarterfinals): TBD

Shooting

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM

Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM)

Swimming

Men’s 50m Breastroke (Heats): Sandeep Sejwal (Heat 1) – 7:38 AM (Gold Medal Event – 4:36 PM)

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Heats) – India (Heat 2) – 8:39 AM (Gold Medal Event – 6:02 PM)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Heats): Advait Page (Heat 1) – 8:03 AM

Tennis

Men’s Singles: Semifinal – 8:30 AM

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs TBD Men’s Doubles (GOLD MEDAL EVENT) – 8:30 AM

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs TBD Mixed Doubles: TBD – 8:30 AM

Weightlifting

Women’s 63 kg (Gold Medal Event): Rakhi Halder – 12:30 PM

