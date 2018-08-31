Asian Games 2018 Day 13 Wrap: Gold evades hockey team, India

India went down 1-2 to Japan in women’s hockey final at Asian Games. (Source: PTI) India went down 1-2 to Japan in women’s hockey final at Asian Games. (Source: PTI)

India women’s hockey team couldn’t add to the medal tally of 13 golds at the 18th Asian Games on Day 13 (Friday) but did contribute with a silver medal. That carried India’s medal tally to 65 medals – 13 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze which places India at eighth in the medal’s tally of the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Besides the women’s hockey team, sailing contingent contributed with three medals (one silver and two bronze) on the day. Also among the bronze medallists were boxer Vikas Krishan and the men’s squash team.

Much like their male counterparts, India women’s hockey team were guilty of holding on to the ball too much and paid the price for it in the women’s hockey gold medal match. As they went down 1-2 in Jakarta, in front of a strong Indian support, the hope of ending the 36-year wait for gold medal was dispelled too. India women’s hockey team were in the final of an Asian Games match for the first time in 20 years but were outmuscled and outmatched by a Japan side which is ranked below the Rani Rampal-led side. The defeat also ends India’s aim of clinching a 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth via the Asian Games route.

India clinched three medals in sailing. Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar bagged the silver medal in 49er FX women’s event, while Harshita Tomar claimed bronze in the Open Laser 4.7. Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda then added another bronze in the 49er men’s event.

In boxing, Vikas Krishan had to unfortunately make do with a bronze medal in the 75kg boxing category. He was declared medically unfit to fight his semifinal bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained in the previous round. Also in the ring, Amit Panghal progressed to the final of the 49kg category following a 3-2 split decision in his favour during the semi-final.

In squash, the seasoned pairing of Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu lost their matches to go down 0-2 to Hong Kong in the semi-finals. Joshna Chinappa created quite some noise following her win over eight-time world and five-time Asian Games champion Nicol David of Malaysia to ensure win for India in women’s team semifinals. They will take on Hong Kong in the final.

In table tennis, India’s campaign ended with historic two bronze medals. On Day 13 of the Asian Games, none of the paddlers could add to the tally achieved on Thursday. The men’s team and mixed team bronze make up for what has arguably been the story of the Games for India. Sathiyan G, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra all lost in the Round of 16 in singles.

GOLD MEDALS: 0

SILVER MEDALS: 2 – Women’s Hockey Team; and Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar (Sailing 49er FX Women’s event)

BRONZE MEDALS: 4 – Vikas Krishan (Boxing 75kg); Harshita Tomar (Sailing Open Laser 4.7); Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganpathy (Sailing 49er Men’s event); Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar (Squash Men’s Team).

