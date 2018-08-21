Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Asian Games 2018: India clinch bronze in sepak takraw

The Indian men's regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

By: PTI | Palembang | Updated: August 21, 2018 4:52:51 pm
India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign. (Source: Twitter/IndiaSports)
India on Tuesday clinched a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepak Takraw despite its men’s regu team losing to defending champion Thailand in Palembang. The Indian men’s regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign.

India, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second Preliminary Group B match of the day but still advanced to the last-four stage and be guaranteed of at least a bronze.

