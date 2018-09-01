Asian Games 2018: India beat Pakistan 2-1, win consolation bronze in men’s hockey

Indian hockey player Akashdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal against Pakistan during the Men’s hockey bronze medal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018. (PTI Photo) Indian hockey player Akashdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal against Pakistan during the Men’s hockey bronze medal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018. (PTI Photo)

Defending champions India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a keenly-contested match to bag a consolation bronze medal in the men’s hockey competition at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.

The Indians, who were the pre-tournament favourites being the highest ranked side in the competition, scored through a field goal from Akashdeep Singh (3rd minute) and a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (50th).

Pakistan’s lone goal came from a counter-attack scored by Muhammad Atiq. The bronze came as a consolation prize for India after they lost to Malaysia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The end result would be hard for both the Indians and Pakistan to digest as both the countries were eyeing to earn a direct ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

