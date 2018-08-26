Asian Games 2018: In noisy cauldron, India shuttlers face the music

Saina Nehwal had to overcome the raucous support for local challenger Fitriani to register a 21-6, 21-14 win. (PTI Photo) Saina Nehwal had to overcome the raucous support for local challenger Fitriani to register a 21-6, 21-14 win. (PTI Photo)

You can’t shy away from the noise at the Istora Senayan — the badminton venue in Jakarta. Even the silhouette of its roof looks like the biting, dinning teeth of the grating buzzsaw. When Slash (of Guns N’ Roses) brought his searing blend of grunge and blues to music-crazy Jakarta eight Augusts ago in 2010, the rumpus created by that high-pitched wailing sound wasn’t entirely out of place in the confines of these walls.

When badminton stars seek approval with their wordless wizardry of the whooshing bird at the Istora, they are essentially aiming to drown out the loudest spectators in the sport, capable of commotion that makes you want to insure your eardrums.

It is apt that Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu — the two women who have braved the most tumultuous of decibels at the highest levels of Olympics and World Championships — will need to present themselves to this babel of badminton, and find their inner silence if they want success here.

It’s not easy — Nehwal would say after her 21-6, 21-14 win over local challenger Fitriani. It was impossible — Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty would concede after their sheer inability to communicate with each other and the coach got out-screamed by the ruckus playing out for a match on the adjoining court. A set apiece, and 15-all in the decider, Malaysian coach Kim Tan Her kept howling to avoid the flick serve, Shetty would do precisely that.

It wasn’t like their Korean opponents Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang were posing particularly tough questions. It’s just that Indonesian women’s team Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were on the adjacent court, and the home crowd was willing them on, point by point against a pair of tall Chinese – Tang and Zheng, who literally got shaky hands and failed to serve out two match points.

Miscommunication

A recent experiment subjected mice completing a maze to heavy metal music. They killed each other instead. Satwiksairaj would come out of the match livid – at his partner who he reckoned had rushed through to the net instead of slowing things down, and exposed the backcourt to blitzy attacks.

He also seemed angry at himself – for not managing to change his fate from the last time, when the Indians wilted under the uproar playing against Indonesia’s hottest doubles pair Giedon-Sukamuljo.

“It was the same thing, we ended up rushing in the end,” he would say, not even bothering to hide his fury.

It was as if the noise had scrambled Shetty’s mind – pushing him to play faster than he ought to have. Destroying the coherence in what is perhaps Indian badminton’s calmest minds on the circuit that lost 21-17, 19-21, 21-17.

India’s other pairing Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy came agonisingly close to a stunning upset of the second seeds – but a match point went down as the peculiarly destabilising stadium atmosphere would witness then falter at last point.

It hadn’t been easy for India’s men’s singles stars K Srikanth and HS Prannoy – never mind they had aced these crowds during the 2017 dream Super Series. Perhaps the best equipped to deal with this uniquely raucous challenge is PV Sindhu who downed young Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

“Every year we play here, I’d rate this no 1 in world for its fans in the stadium. You just have to keep patient and keep going on. I knew she was home girl, so it wasn’t unexpected. I didn’t get nervous,” she would say pushing through the din.

Keep going and keep calm — reads a T-shirt like advice.

Easier said than done. Saina Nehwal would face the more challenging Fitriani who had ridden crowd support to bother Nozomi Okuhara in the team championship. “The crowd was with her. I think it’s crazy, how football or cricket matches are. You have to play against so many of them, but of course they cheer for me too. Sometimes it gets tough because you keep losing points. Then the crowd support comes into play,” she would explain.

Battle with the self

In the second set on Saturday’s pre-quarters, Fitriani would go upto 8-4 and threaten to surf the sound wave. “I’m happy I could come back from that,” Nehwal would add. The Indian has wooed the Indonesians before. “I’m used to it, played many finals. I played three back to back Chinese in quarters, semis and again in finals, so crowd supported me. The feeling was amazing,’ she would say.

However, Nehwal understands that an event like the Asian Games can often turn into a battle with the self. “The expectations are high from yourself. Whoever comes out of that pressure is champion. Srikanth’s loss was surprising since he likes playing on these faster courts. But it’s not easy,” she explains.

“When I saw Srikanth and Prannoy playing, when I played, it’s tough, it’s not easy in big tournaments. It’s not like Super Series events. Once in four years and then the crowd, you can’t predict who’ll win or lose. Even top seed might have a difficult day. My experience in big tourneys is it’s never easy to play,” she adds.

The Asiad can be a mind crumbler in east Asia’s cauldrons. “Mentally it’s not about who you are playing. Sometimes, you will end up creating a challenge for yourself by making a match tougher even if it’s an easy opponent.”

Nehwal’s been at the continental Games more than once and reckons the pressure plays tricks on players’ performances because badminton puts a lot of store on these Games – whether in Japan, Korea, China or India – preparing for this to the exclusion of all else.

“It comes once in four years. It’s not easy to take that into your mind even if you try to relax. You’ll be calm but somewhere deep inside, it does play a role,” she adds. And then Istora erupts throwing all composure into a tizzy.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App