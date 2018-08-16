Asian Games 2018: I get my spikes delivered from the US, reveals Dutee Chand

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Published: August 16, 2018 1:49:57 am
Dutee Chand’s particular about the colour of her shoes-either pink or blue. (Source: File)
For sprinters, the most important equipment is their spikes and I revere mine. Before I put them on, I place them on my forehead and say a little prayer. It’s a bond probably only a runner can understand. I received my first pair of spikes in 2006. Until then, I had no idea that running shoes has spikes underneath.

When I joined a sports hostel in Bhubaneswar, I received two boxes. I opened the first and it had a pair of trainers. When I opened the other one, I was a bit shocked. I called my coach and told them something was wrong with my shoes. That was the first time I had seen a pair of spikes. He told me what they were. When I put them on for the fist time, I found them very uncomfortable and awkward. In fact, it took me a year to get adjusted to them. But now I can’t imagine running without spikes. I have tried several local brands, but I think America makes the best sports shoes. I get my spikes delivered from the US and they cost me anywhere between Rs 10,000-15,000 a pair. Due to our rigorous training and competition routine, they last no more than three months. I do have my colour preferences—blue and pink. I also read a lot about spikes on the internet and keep myself updated on the latest products to hit the market. I do my research online and consult my coach before dropping a message to a friend in the US who ships them to me. I look for shoes that are light. They have to weight less than 200g for me. I have zeroed in on a certain brand whose fitting suits me best.

Having great spikes is a huge aid but it means nothing if you don’t train properly. I understand a lot of it is psychological, but it’s important. When you know you have good equipment, you feel good. When I need a pair of trainers, I just walk into a good store and buy them. I sometimes give away my trainers if a kid asks for it, I never give away my spikes though. Once they get worn out, I keep them safely at home in Odisha. The ones I used at the Olympics and the ones I used while breaking national records have a lot of emotional value to me.

I come from a village where only the rich could afford a pair of shoes. So owning shoes was a big deal back then. When I began running, I did it barefoot. I was probably seven when my elder sister got me my first shoes — a pair of white canvas footwear. I have more than a dozen pairs of high-end spikes today but those white shoes my sister gave me are way more valuable. (National record-holder in 100m, Dutee is one of India’s brightest medal hopes in the Asiad. )

