Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Muhammed Anas add 3 silvers to India’s tally

Dutee Chand secured silver in Women’s 100m finals. (Source: AP) Dutee Chand secured silver in Women’s 100m finals. (Source: AP)

It was a productive day in athletics for India at the 18th Asian Games as the trio of Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Muhammed Anas added three silvers to India’s growing medal tally. Dutee Chand secured silver in Women’s 100m finals. It was a close contest in the finals as Dutee Chand finished second with 11.32 seconds. Edidiong Odiong won the gold in 11.30 seconds.

While Hima Das and Muhammed Anas won silver medals in the men’s and women’s 400 metres races. Muhammed Anas bagged the silver in men’s 400m clocking 45.69s. Hima Das competed in 400m Final and took the silver clocking 50.79s. She broke her own National Record which she had set in the semis of 51.00 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, there was heartbreak for India’s third medal prospect Govindan Lakshmanan as he was first declared as a bronze medalist in men’s 10000m final with a timing of 29:44.91. But Lakshmanan was later disqualified. According to the officials, he had stepped out of the track during one of the laps. Thus, India’s wait for a medal in the 10000m continues. In 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, Gulab Chand won a Bronze medal.

Breaking News: Heartbreak folks…… Govindan Lakshmanan who was earlier declared to be Bronze Medal winner in Men’s 10,000m, has been disqualified because his foot touched the inside the track (once) @afiindia#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/LYdmwdXmdt — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) 26 August 2018

Santosh Kumar finished second in the Men’s 400m hurdles semis and is through to the final. Dharun Ayyasamy and Santosh Kumar have both qualified for the Men’s 400m Hurdles finals .

Unfortunately, Rajiv Arokia missed out on the bronze medal as he finishes 4th clocking 45.84s. India’s Sreeshankar finished sixth in men’s Long Jump event.

More to come…

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App