Asian Games 2018: Twitter celebrates as Hima Das, Muhammed Anas, Dutee Chand win three silvers for India

Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand added three silvers to India’s medal tally. Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand added three silvers to India’s medal tally.

Hima Das and Muhammed Anas won a silver medal each in women’s and men’s 400m on Day eight of Asian Games 2018, continuing India’s strong show at the tournament.

Hima beat her own national record in two days as she clocked 50.59 seconds to win the silver, behind Bahrain’s Salwa Naser who won the gold in a new Games record time 50.09 seconds. She had qualified for the final with a national record time 51.00 seconds on Saturday, bettering the 14-year-old mark set by Manjeet Kaur (51.05) in Chennai in 2004.

Asian champion Anas also settled with a silver in the men’s 400m final as he timed 45.69 seconds, behind Asian season leader and 2017 World Championships bronze medallist Hassan Abdalelah of Qatar, who clocked in 44.89 seconds. Anas, who holds the national record of 45.24, had clocked 45.30 in the preliminary heats.

Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women’s 100m dash to win the country’s first medal in 20 years in this event. Running in lane number 7, Dutte clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.

Here are the best reactions:

One of India’s most admired athletes @HimaDas8 bags the coveted Silver in the Women’s 400m Final. India rejoices in her glory. Congratulations to her and all the best for her future endeavours. @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/wbxMkcBzi9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

Very proud to see @HimaDas8 and #MUHAMMEDANAS perform so fearlessly at the @asiangames2018

Keep going! The future of Indian track and field is bright.?????? — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) 26 August 2018

From 51.46 in Tampere to 51.00 in round 1 to 50.79 in the final, an absolute champion

@HimaDas8 . Congratulations on the Silver and thank you for making us happy. Am sure Gold ab door nahi pic.twitter.com/z35V9SeE52 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 August 2018

Historic day for us as Hima Das bags Silver in the Women’s 400m event. India stands proud at her feat. Congratulations.#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/h2b4qa8CAY — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 26, 2018

18 yr old Hima Das wins Silver medal in 400m (clocked 50.79s) and breaks her own NR which she had set in the semis of 51.00. Such a proud moment for India @asiangames2018. What an amazing athlete! ???? — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 26, 2018

I am proud of @HimaDas8 for setting new national record of 51s in women’s 400m & qualifying for finals at #AsianGames2018.The state-of-art sports facilities we built for 33rd National Games in 2007 served as a beacon of hope for talents like Hima to prepare & overcome challenges — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 25, 2018

Also many congratulations to #MuhammedAnas for a splendid performance in the men’s 400m to win the silver. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 August 2018

Congratulations #MuhammedAnas on a fantastic performance to clinch the silver in 400m final. Very proud of you. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/w4Oq76281L — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 August 2018

MUHAMMED ANAS WINS A SILVER! In a remarkable performance, Muhammed Anas gets a Silver in men’s 400 m! The 23-year old athlete has made the country proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GKcS0bslUK — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

Just a photo finish! Dutee Chand ran in lane 7 but she nearly finished No:1. She was flying off the blocks. #AsianGames Congrats #DuteeChand 🥈👏🏻👏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 26 August 2018

What a day for India in athletics! In a Magnificent run, India’s Dutee Chand won SILVER medal in Women’s 100 m with a timing of 11.32sec. KUDOS to you Champion! #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GI6ZH8o4Tm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

