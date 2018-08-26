Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Asian Games 2018: Twitter celebrates as Hima Das, Muhammed Anas, Dutee Chand win three silvers for India

Hima Das and Muhammed Anas won a silver medal each in women's and men's 400m on Day eight of Asian Games 2018, continuing India's strong show at the tournament in athletics.

Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand added three silvers to India’s medal tally.
Hima beat her own national record in two days as she clocked 50.59 seconds to win the silver, behind Bahrain’s Salwa Naser who won the gold in a new Games record time 50.09 seconds. She had qualified for the final with a national record time 51.00 seconds on Saturday, bettering the 14-year-old mark set by Manjeet Kaur (51.05) in Chennai in 2004.

Asian champion Anas also settled with a silver in the men’s 400m final as he timed 45.69 seconds, behind Asian season leader and 2017 World Championships bronze medallist Hassan Abdalelah of Qatar, who clocked in 44.89 seconds. Anas, who holds the national record of 45.24, had clocked 45.30 in the preliminary heats.

Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women’s 100m dash to win the country’s first medal in 20 years in this event. Running in lane number 7, Dutte clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.

Here are the best reactions:

