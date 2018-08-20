Asian Games 2018: Haryana govt announces Rs 3 crore reward for wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat won gold in women’s 50kg category. (Source: PTI) Vinesh Phogat won gold in women’s 50kg category. (Source: PTI)

BJP leader and Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij on Monday announced huge cash rewards for wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who secured gold medals in their respective events at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. The minister also announced a cash reward for Lakshya Sheoran, who bagged a silver medal in men’s trap event.

The BJP leader in a series of tweet congratulated all the three athletes and also stated the amount to be rewarded to each athlete. The minister in the tweet stated that Haryana government will honour both gold medalist wrestler, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat with 3 crore rupees each. Silver medalist Lakshay Sheoran would be awarded with Rs 1.5 crore.

Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for winning Gold Medal in wrestling in #AsianGames2018 Haryana Government will honour her with Rs. 3 Crore of cash award and a job of HCS/HPS — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 20 August 2018

Congratulations to #LakshaySheoran for winning Silver Medal in Shooting in #AsianGames2018 Haryana Government will honour him with Rs. 1.5 Crore of cash award and Group A job. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 20 August 2018

Congratulations to #BajrangPunia for winning medal in wrestling in #AsianGames2018 Haryana Government will honour him with 3 Crore of cash award — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 19 August 2018

Vinesh Pohgat defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie 6-2 in the 50-kg wrestling category final earlier this evening. The victory over her Japanese opponent made Phogat the first Indian female wrestler to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Games. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old shooter Lakshay Sheoran, who was making his Asian Games debut, bagged silver in the Men’s trap event.

Bajrang Punia on Sunday had clinched India’s first gold in the ongoing campaign of the Asian Games. He defeated Japan’s Takatani Daichi in the 65-kg final.

