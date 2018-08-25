Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat, Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat dominate Google search trends

Vinesh Phogat won gold in women’s 50kg category. (Source: PTI) Vinesh Phogat won gold in women’s 50kg category. (Source: PTI)

India’s gold medal winning trio of Vinesh Phogat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat were the most searched athletes on Google. The data related to searches made over the course of last week with Asian Games underway in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. Over 200,000 searches were made on Vinesh who won gold in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event and became the first Indian woman wrestler to strike gold at the continental games. Saurabh Chaudhary, all of 16 years old, won gold in 10m Air Pistol while creating a Games record of 240.7 points. He also became India’s youngest gold medallist at the Asian Games. The youngster from Kalina village in Uttar Pradesh was searched for over 20,000 by netizens on the search engine.

Also searched over 20,000 times in the week was Rahi Sarnobat who became India’s first woman shooter win Asian Games gold. Sarnobat coming back from long sabbatical after injury won the yellow metal in 25m Pistol event. In a nervous final, Sarnobat shot a Games record score of 34 to tie with Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon before prevailing in the shoot-off.

At the end of Day 6 at the Asian Games, India had expanded their medal tally to 25 medals.

