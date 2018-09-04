Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s father passes away

Tajinderpal Singh Toor at the medal ceremony of shot put in Asian Games 2018. (PTI Photo) Tajinderpal Singh Toor at the medal ceremony of shot put in Asian Games 2018. (PTI Photo)

The father of Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor, passed away Monday evening. According to news reports, Tajinderpal received the news of his father’s Karam Singh’s demise just when he left for his hometown Moga in Punjab after landing in Delhi from Jakarta. The report adds that the athlete knew that his father, who was battling from cancer for the past two years, was in a poor health, and so he decided to head to Moga from Delhi via road. But just after driving a few kilometers, he heard the news regarding his father’s demise.

In a tweet, Athletics Federation of India issued their condolences to Tajinderpal over his father’s demise. “AFI is in deep shock.We received Tejinder Toor,our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father’s demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family,” a tweet from AFI’s official Twitter account read.

AFI is in deep shock.We received Tejinder Toor,our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father’s demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family. pic.twitter.com/ZmtAvrhh3r — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 4, 2018

Tajinder won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Shot put after creating a national record in the event with a 20.75 m throw. After his medal win, Tajinder dedicated his win to his family. “This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today,” he had told news agency PTI.

“My family never pressurized to attend my father in the hospital and it was always my friends who took care of all the hospital formalities in my absence. I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days. I have to get ready for the next challenge. My coach M S Dhillon also needs to be credited for the hard work put in by him,” he had said.

