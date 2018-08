Asian Games 2018: Full schedule, fixtures of Asian Games in Indonesia

Members of the Indian contingent, participating in the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters) Members of the Indian contingent, participating in the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters)

The 18th edition of Asian Games is set to begin from Saturday (August 18) in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. The biggest multi-sport event in Asia will be held from August 18 to September 2, in which over 15,000 athletes from 45 countries compete in 58 sports. The opening ceremony will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on Saturday. Indian Sports Ministry had cleared an 804-member Indian contingent, including 572 athletes, for the tournament this year. The Indian contingent will be led by javelin throw star athlete Neeraj Chopra at the opening ceremony as the flag bearer.

Full schedule of Asian Games 2018:

August 18:

Opening ceremony

August 19:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 20:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 21:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Event Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Medal Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

Rakesh Patra of India competes on the parallel bars. (REUTERS) Rakesh Patra of India competes on the parallel bars. (REUTERS)

August 22:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 23:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Medal Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 24:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Event Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Slalom – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Eventing – Event Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Kabaddi – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Rowing – Medal Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

Palembang: Indian 10m Air Pistol team members Palembang: Indian 10m Air Pistol team members Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma pose after a practice session at the 18th Asian Games. (PTI)

August 25:

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Slalom – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Medal Competition

Cycling – BMX (race) – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Medal Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

Palembang: Indian women’s tennis team members Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur and Prarthna with their coach Ankita Bhambri (L) pose for a photo after a practice session ahead of the 18th Asian Games 2018. (PTI) Palembang: Indian women’s tennis team members Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur and Prarthna with their coach Ankita Bhambri (L) pose for a photo after a practice session ahead of the 18th Asian Games 2018. (PTI)

August 26:

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Medal Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Eventing – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 27:

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Medal Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Skateboarding – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Medal Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Squash – Medal Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition Wrestling – Medal Competition

Manika Batra ended with four medals including two golds at CWG. (Source: AP File) Manika Batra ended with four medals including two golds at CWG. (Source: AP File)

August 28:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Medal Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – BMX (freestyle) – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Jumping – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Roller sports – Skateboarding – Medal Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

August 29:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Trampoline – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

August 30:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Jumping – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Roller skating – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

Jakarta: Indian wrestler Jakarta: Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar with a teammate during a training session ahead of 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, Aug 17, 2018.(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI8_17_2018_000262B)

August 31:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Modern Pentathlon – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Roller skating – Medal Competition

Rugby sevens – Event Competition

Sailing – Medal Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Triathlon – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Medal Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

September 1:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Medal Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Medal Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Boxing – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Football – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Modern Pentathlon – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Rugby sevens – Medal Competition

Sepak takraw – Medal Competition

Squash – Medal Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Triathlon – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Medal Competition

September 2:

Baseball and Bridge Medal Competitions followed by Closing Ceremony.

