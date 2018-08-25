Asian Games 2018: Dushyant Singh produces a breath-taking effort for bronze

Dushyant received medical attention after finishing the race on Friday. (PTI Photo) Dushyant received medical attention after finishing the race on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Dushyant Singh felt cough rise within him and choke him into unclarity after he crossed the 1500m of his Lightweight Sculls race at the Asiad on Friday. The last few metres and the many hours after the race in which he brought India the day’s first bronze medal — are a blur.

Suffering from illness that proliferated from a viral and blocked his respiratory tract, Dushyant — India’s brightest talent in rowing — pushed himself so hard in the ending stages on the Musi waters that his blood pressure shot up and a rash of dizziness hit him hard.

“I literally couldn’t see anything in the last 250 metres, I just knew I had to go for a medal,” he said later. He had to be replenished with oxygen and put on glucose drip in the immediate aftermath of the race. He would end up on jelly feet at the medal ceremony, throw up and need to be stretchered off again as the sapping conditions squeezed out India’s toughest bronze medal of the Games in draining Palembang.

“I kept feeling like my breathing was getting jammed. Then I lost all clarity of sight and then after that I don’t remember what happened to me, people were taking me here and pulling me there. I was severely dehydrated and only when they rubbed ice on me that I managed to stabilise,” he’d say later.

Dushyant had been going for a silver three-fourths of the race, when he felt a cough rising and go beyond the sniffles he’d been feeling through the last few days. “Rowing is all about strength, and I lost all power from my stomach. But I kept telling myself India had to take this medal no matter what,” he recalls.

“Those last 12-13 seconds were the toughest of my life,” he says. “The toughest challenge I remember before this was the army physical test I gave in 2012. Compared to this, that was nothing I realise now. It means we’ve trained so much,” he would say.

A kabaddi and wrestling athlete in his early years, Dushyant hailing from Jhajjhar in Haryana comes from another army family – his brother serving on the frontline. “I am coach Nicolae’s favourite crew. Even Ismael Baig Sir says he likes my hard-work and racing style. He says ‘tu marr jayega par pitega nahi.’ Another sir says, ‘tu bas gold ke liye ladh.’ When you are used to winning, you take losses very hard,” he would add. On Friday with India searching for an elusive medal, Dushyant would refuse to lose a medal. Even if he almost passed out going for it.

