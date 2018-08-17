Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Disappointing outing for India in basketball and handball

Indian women's basketball team opened its campaign at the 18th Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 61-79 to Kazakhstan.

By: PTI | Jakarta | Published: August 17, 2018 10:19:33 pm
asian games basketball India were beaten 61-79 by Kazakhstan in women’s basketball. (AP Photo)
Indian women’s basketball team opened its campaign at the 18th Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 61-79 to Kazakhstan in the Group A preliminary round in Jakarta on Friday.

The Indian women were outclassed in the first two quarters (13-18, 12-19) before they tried to make a comeback with a 21-22 score in the third quarter but Kazakhstan outwitted their rivals 20-15 in the fourth quarter.

They will face Chinese Taipei on Sunday, before taking on Unified Korea and hosts Indonesia on August 20 and August 23 respectively in the basketball 5×5 preliminary group A matches.

In handball, the Indian men’s team also had a dismal outing today as they went down 29-40 to Iraq in a Group D preliminary match.

Deepak Ahlawat (8) and Karamjeet Singh (6) were the top-scorer for India but it was not enough as they were outclassed 13-18 in the first period and then 16-22 in the second period here.

The Indian men’s team had lost to Chinese Taipei (28-38) on August 13, before losing 25-32 to Bahrain on August 15.

