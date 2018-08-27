Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy, Sudha Singh, Neena Varakil win silver medals for India

Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy, Sudha Singh, Neena Varakil win silver medals for India

Dharun Ayyasamy smashed the previous 400m hurdles national record with a time of 48.96 seconds to win India’s fourth silver medal in the athletics events at the Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 7:52:41 pm
Dharun Ayyasamy won India’s eleventh silver medal in Men’s 400m hurdles final. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

India’s medal rush at the 18th edition of Asian Games continued in track and field events as Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh won silver medals in Men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 3000m steeplechase final respectively. Ayyasamy won India’s eleventh silver medal in Men’s 400m hurdles. The sprinter smashed the previous 400m hurdles national record with a time of 48.96 seconds to win India’s fourth silver medal in the athletics events at the Asian Games. He broke Joseph Abraham’s 10-year-old record in the 400-metre hurdles.

Sudha Singh also bagged a silver in the 3000 metres steeplechase today. Sudha Singh ran shoulder to shoulder with Bahrain’s Yavii Winfred until the penultimate water jump but settled for the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. It was the second medal for the 32-year-old in Asian Games. She had previously won a gold eight years ago at Guangzhou.

After winning her medal Singh spoke to ANI and said, “I have proven myself those who kept saying that I had passed my age to win a medal. I am happy that I won the medal. I want to thank my coach.”

Elsewhere, Neena Varakil also secured the silver medal in Women’s long jump final.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 