Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy, Sudha Singh, Neena Varakil win silver medals for India

Dharun Ayyasamy won India’s eleventh silver medal in Men’s 400m hurdles final. (Source: Reuters) Dharun Ayyasamy won India’s eleventh silver medal in Men’s 400m hurdles final. (Source: Reuters)

India’s medal rush at the 18th edition of Asian Games continued in track and field events as Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh won silver medals in Men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 3000m steeplechase final respectively. Ayyasamy won India’s eleventh silver medal in Men’s 400m hurdles. The sprinter smashed the previous 400m hurdles national record with a time of 48.96 seconds to win India’s fourth silver medal in the athletics events at the Asian Games. He broke Joseph Abraham’s 10-year-old record in the 400-metre hurdles.

Sudha Singh also bagged a silver in the 3000 metres steeplechase today. Sudha Singh ran shoulder to shoulder with Bahrain’s Yavii Winfred until the penultimate water jump but settled for the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. It was the second medal for the 32-year-old in Asian Games. She had previously won a gold eight years ago at Guangzhou.

After winning her medal Singh spoke to ANI and said, “I have proven myself those who kept saying that I had passed my age to win a medal. I am happy that I won the medal. I want to thank my coach.”

Elsewhere, Neena Varakil also secured the silver medal in Women’s long jump final.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App