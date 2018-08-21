Asian Games 2018: India’s two-fold path to salvation

Selected at the age of 29, Deepak Kumar was the least heralded of medallists at the Asiad. (Source: PTI) Selected at the age of 29, Deepak Kumar was the least heralded of medallists at the Asiad. (Source: PTI)

Lakshay Sheoran was encouraged by father Somvir, a dangal wrestler, to pick up a gun and was often paraded in front of relatives to show off how he could smash soft drink cans aiming at them from a distance. “Pehle woh hi kehte the — yaha maar, waha maar. Phir jab main sabke liye pareshaani ban gaya, toh bole isse achha isko game mein hi daal do,” the teenaged silver medallist in Trap recalls. Around the time Lakshay was still running around with toy guns in Jind, Haryana, Deepak Kumar of Jagatpur on the outskirts of Delhi, had graduated from a Gurukul system of learning in Poundha, Uttarakhand — completing a BA in Sanskrit — to become the first recruit in air rifle for the Indian Air Force under the 2008 sports quota.

On Monday, the 30-year-old would shoot a fearless Final of the 10m air rifle at Palembang. He’d follow a 10.9 with a 10.8 in the next series with such nonchalance that a wave of rollicking rustic revolution seemed to be sweeping over Indian shooting which rained silver. Starting as No. 5 in the eight-man final, Deepak would slip to 7th and then clamber up to 2nd with a calm simplicity, drawing from his years of practising meditation and yoga at the traditional schooling facility. When the turning point of the 10.9 arrived, he would say: “Haan, bas 10.9 aa gaya, koi dikkat nai. Accept karo, enjoy karo, and tell yourself I can shoot more like that, so I must try,” he’d say.

“Feelings are hard to express in shooting. But yes, patience is something I worked on. Mind ka status ekdum middle kar diya tha — not too here, not there,” he would articulate, adding that he’s trained to distance himself from all expectations and emotions that come with success and failure. “Na moh, na maaya,” he’d say, adding that he consciously avoided socialising with fellow shooters because insecurity can seep in, ruining both his shooting zen and equations.

When asked if winning a silver at the Asiad was something he’d dreamt of through his teens, Lakshay would mull it over and say: “Not really a dream or anything. The whole thing is just fine. It was a hobby as a child, but last 3-4 months I decided let’s work hard and see how far I go.” The 19-year-old who had mastered the cold, rainy conditions of Suhl, Germany like a pro, and made the fraternity sit up and take notice within four years of him taking up the sport, isn’t unduly fussed about what winning a silver at the continental level means — or how he’s leading the charge of the young brigade in the sport. “I love Hindi and Punjabi music, I never enjoyed studying and shooting makes me happy,” he says utterly unaffected.

It’s a theme common to Deepak, who fellow shooters have often heard exclaim: “Aaj shooting mein bada mazaa aaya na?” Impatience might have cost him a medal at the Commonwealth Games and a Munich World Cup title (despire a record score), but Deepak is known to enjoy a good round of firing, without unduly fussing over success.

“Regrets are useless. I’ve learnt that whatever corrections have to be made must be made before shooting. What’s done is done, so I don’t look for lessons in losses. I just stop myself from making the mistake before it’s made. I live in the present,” says the son of a Delhi Tourism official, and father of a 6-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

“Beyond shooting, I like films and spending time with my children. Physical fitness in evenings and some outings if possible – that’s my life,” he says.

Deepak picked both archery and shooting as a child in Dehradun. “Archery’s way tougher, with the winds. In rifle, the ankle, shoulder, waist are all locked. Both are balance and gravity managing sports. But after archery, shooting feels very easy,” he says.

Still, a 10.9 can’t have been a lark. “See, if you decide to shoot 10.9, it might happen once in 20 times. Muscles are relaxed, and the trigger is squeezed with just enough pressure. We learnt these breathing techniques at the gurukul,” he insists. Selected to the Indian team at 29, Deepak was the least heralded of medallists at the Asiad given his past surfeit of misses. “Last one year, I trusted my coach Manoj Kumar blindly on weapon (Walther) and ammunition. Scores have gotten better. I lose matches when I lose patience. That’s all I remember,” he adds.

Mansher Singh, who is mentoring the young Lakshay, and Vikram Chopra, his childhood coach both concede that the teen has great grasping powers and ability to adapt. “He maintans rhythm and cuts out mistakes before they damage him,” Mansher says. All of it happens to his endless soundtrack of Punjabi numbers – the garbled lyrics giving him a strange coherence beyond the world of guns.

Deepak, on the other hand, has a philosophical bent of mind. He’s a rifleman who spouts poetry at will. Repeated failures in finals had muddled his mind. There’s a couplet that’s helped him tide over rotten days. “Ek hook si dil mein hoti hai, Ek dard jigar mein rehta hai . Main raton ko uth-uth rotan hoon, Jab sara aalam sota hai.”

“When I was in Gurukul, they taught us a poem for these situations. Which is important for a sportsman. This poem reminds me there will be a morning that will be better than the dark days,” he says. There wasn’t too much different he did on Monday while winning a medal in one of the toughest fields with Asian powerhouses relentless in their pursuit of podiums, with China topping. “I watched videos of Bajrang Punia winning gold. I got this feeling that I might have to share the podium today, so I ironed my track suit upper early in the morning and kept it neatly in my bag,” says the Sergeant of IAF.

