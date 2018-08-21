Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar finds inspiration from the Vedas to emerge from shadows

A teenaged Deepak (in white kurta) with his parents Raj Kumar and Vimla Devi and siblings; After winning silver, he called his parents and quoted lines from the Yajurveda. A teenaged Deepak (in white kurta) with his parents Raj Kumar and Vimla Devi and siblings; After winning silver, he called his parents and quoted lines from the Yajurveda.

Close to two decades ago, when Deepak Kumar’s parents sent the then 10-year-old to a Dehradun gurukul, it was due to his naughty nature and their belief in an Indian way of education. On Monday, Raj Kumar and Vimla Devi received a call in which their son quoted some lines from the Yajurveda.

“He had always shown interest in ancient texts like the Vedas and when he started at the gurukul, he would recite us texts whenever he talked with us. The only time he came home was five years later when he had to undergo an appendix operation. He took up shooting after a visit to Jaspal Rana’s academy near Dehradun,” shares Raj Kumar.

Vimla was following the final, and was quick to add, “His memory is so sharp that he remembers almost all his scores and scoresheets. A year ago, we had a hawan at home and he recited the shlokas before the priest. He says training is like reciting the shlokas again and again and shooting the same scores again and again.”

It was not until 2008, the year Abhinav Bindra won the 10m Air Rifle gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, that Deepak trained in a fully automatic range after his induction in the Indian Air Force. He would do so with Ravi Kumar starting 2014 and after a string of top-20 finishes in the Nationals, Deepak won his first medal — a silver in Pune in 2016 where Ravi won the gold. “When Deepak came to train with us in the Air Force, he had a bad posture. We often face this problem with shooters who don’t have a specialised coach. But he was very eager to correct that.

Stability has been one of Deepak’s positive points and the way he recovered after shooting three scores below 10 in the second series of the final shows he can fight back,” shared Deepak’s coach Manoj Kumar. “He is a senior shooter in terms of age and sometimes he did not have belief in his abilities. He has to be told about his strengths.”

As for Deepak, he just considers the medal as a bright morning after a long night of darkness. “Medal aye na aye, maine hamesha yahi sikha hai ki hum prayatna karte rahen. That was the thing which I learnt while staying away from my family. And it taught me to control my anger. Once I shot a low round and got very angry. I ran 10 Km at the one km track at the range in Delhi. It was summer and blood came oozing out of the nose but I knew it was a mistake to show anger. This medal is like a new morning for me,” shared Deepak.

