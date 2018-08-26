Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in semifinals action

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra will hope for gold as he participates in Javelin throw final on Day 9. (Source: File Photo) Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra will hope for gold as he participates in Javelin throw final on Day 9. (Source: File Photo)

India added seven medals on Day 8 of Asian Games 2018 to take its medal tally to 36, taking the ninth spot at the end of Sunday in the overall rankings. India received three silver medals in athletics, two in Equistrian and two bronze in Bridge on Sunday and now has seven golds, 10 silver and a total of 19 bronze medals.

India have a chance of increasing their medal tally on Monday with athletes participating in medal events, which includes Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw final. We will also see shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu taking their women’s singles campaign forward. They will be playing in the semifinals and have already assured India of two medals in badminton.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the ninth day of the Asian Games.

ATHLETICS:

Women’s Long Jump (Final): Neena Varakil, James Nayana (5:10 PM IST)

Men’s Javelin Throw (Final): Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh (5:15 PM IST)

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan (5:15 PM IST)

Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan (5:30 PM IST)

Men’s High Jump (Final): Chethan Balasubramanya (5:30 PM IST)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Sudha Singh, Chinta (5:45 PM IST)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Shankar Lal Swami (6:00 PM IST)

Men’s 800m Qualification: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:35 PM IST)

BADMINTON: (10:30 AM onwards)

Women’s Singles Semifinals: Saina Nehwal vs Tzuying Tai (Chinese Taipei)

Women’s Singles Semifinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

BOXING:

Men’s Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16: Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) (5:15 PM IST)

Men’s Bantam (56kg) Round of 16: Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) (6:15 PM IST)

Men’s Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16: Dheeraj vs Nurlan Kobashev (Kyrgyzstan) (7:00 PM IST)

Men’s Middle (75kg) Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Tanveer Ahmed (Pakistan) (3:00 PM IST)

CANOE/KAYAKING:

Canoe TBR 1000m Men: India (8:30 AM onwards)

EQUESTRIAN: (6:30 AM onwards)

Jumping Individual Qulaification: Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Kevic Zahan Setalvad

Jumping Team Qualification: India

HOCKEY:

Women’s Pool B: India vs Thailand (12:30 PM IST)

KARATE:

Men’s 75kg 1/16 Final: Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Muil Kim (8:15 AM IST)

Men’s 84kg Quarterfinal: Vishal (12:42 PM IST)

SEPAKTAKRAW:

Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Nepal (9:30 AM IST)

SQUASH:

Men’s Team Pool B: India vs Indonesia (11:00 AM IST)

Men’s Team Pool B: India vs Singapore (5:00 PM IST)

Women’s Team Pool B: India vs Iran (11:00 AM IST)

TABLE TENNIS:

Men’s Team Group D: India vs Macau (10:30 AM IST)

Men’s Team Group D: India vs Vietnam (2:30 PM IST)

Women’s Team Quarterfinals (4:30 PM IST)

Men’s Team Quarterfinals: (6:30 PM IST)

VOLLEYBALL:

Women’s Team Pool B match: India vs China (11:00 AM IST)

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Men’s +100kg Group A (12:30 PM IST)

Women’s +75kg Group A (3:30 PM IST).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd