Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates Live streaming: Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates Live streaming: The ninth day of the Asian Games 2018 will see India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra in action. The event will also feature teammate Shivpal Singh in an athletics-heavy day. It is also an important day for Indian badminton as well as star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who have already assured India of a medal, will be playing for a final spot in women’s singles. The Women’s Hockey team will also be in action in Pool B match against Thailand. Boxer Vikas Krishan will be fighting Round of 16 match in Men’s Middle 75kg bout. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 9 SCHEDULE)
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live score and medals:
Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates Live streaming: Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the javelin throw final on the ninth day of the competition on Monday. Among his competitors are Chinese Taipei's Chao Tsun-Cheng who holds the Asian record of 91.36m. However Cheng has been very inconsistent lately. Neeraj has displayed fine form in 2018, throwing the javelin beyond 85m mark consistently. He also set a new national record of 87.43 at the Doha Diamond League in May. His event will take place at 5.15 pm.
India begin their Sepaktakraw match against Nepal in Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match. India begin well, leading by 5 points against Nepal.
Badminton, squash, table tennis events are all lined up and will begin shortly. In squash, Indian men play hosts Indonesia while India take on Macau in table tennis.
The Indian team finishes fifth with a timing of 4:54.198 in Heat 2 of Canoe TBR 1000m Men event. They will now compete in repechage round.
India's campaign on Day 9 has begun. Sharath Kumar Jayendran lost his 75kg bout 1/16 final to Korea's Muil Kim 1-0.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 of the 18th Asian Games taking place in Indonesia. It is again an athletics heavy day and the focus will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will hope for a final spot after having already assured India of two medals in badminton. You can check out today's complete schedule here.