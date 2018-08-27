Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates Live streaming: Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates: Saina Nehwal will play women’s singles semifinals. (Source: PTI) Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates: Saina Nehwal will play women’s singles semifinals. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live updates Live streaming: The ninth day of the Asian Games 2018 will see India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra in action. The event will also feature teammate Shivpal Singh in an athletics-heavy day. It is also an important day for Indian badminton as well as star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who have already assured India of a medal, will be playing for a final spot in women’s singles. The Women’s Hockey team will also be in action in Pool B match against Thailand. Boxer Vikas Krishan will be fighting Round of 16 match in Men’s Middle 75kg bout. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 9 SCHEDULE)