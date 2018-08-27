Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Live Score Streaming: Saina Nehwal goes down 17-21, 14-21 to win bronze medal; PV Sindhu later in semi-finals

Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal ended India’s 36-year wait for an individual medal at the Asian Games by moving into the semi-finals on Sunday. Now, their aim would be to improve the medal but it won’t be an easy ask. Saina Nehwal will be in action first against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei before PV Sindhu takes court against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Nehwal has lost nine straight times to Tai Tzu Ying while Sindhu has won two straight against Yamaguchi including in the team event. Catch live scores and updates from women’s singles badminton at Asian Games 2018.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live, Badminton Live Score and Updates:
Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal today headed for a gold medal showdown at the 18th Asian Games after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the Continental event. First it was London bronze medallist Saina, who ended a 36-year-old wait for an individual medal after locking at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Rio silver medallist Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. India has won eight badminton medals at the Asian Games and six of them are in team events and one in men's doubles.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Error by Saina Nehwal and her smash is into the net. Match point for Tai Tzu Ying. Saina Nehwal sends her shot wide and Tai Tzu Ying wins 21-17, 21-14. Eight straight points for Tai Tzu Ying in the end. She is through to the final. Bronze medal for Saina Nehwal
Five straight points for Tai Tzu Ying. Saina fails to get to a drop shot and the advantage getting bigger and bigger. Things running away from Saina....
Touch of luck as Saina Nehwal's backhand reply hits the net and trickles over. 14-13 and Saina leads in the match for the first time
Saina Nehwal with an imposing smash as she makes TTY move to her right. But not enough to get a reply. Tai Tzu Ying goes into the break in the second game at 11-10. Led by the same difference in the opening game. Unforced error by Saina, trying to go for a drop shot and it is bang into the middle of the net. She's upset with that shot, as she should be.
Saina Nehwal's deft touches near the net go unreplied by Tai Tzu Ying. Touch of luck to that as well. With that, Saina Nehwal reduces the gap to 5-6.
BANG ON HEAD! Such venom and fierceness in Tai Tzu Ying's shots that Saina's tame reply to a thumping drive loops up and is smashed on top of the Indian's head. Tai Tzu Ying leads 4-1 in the second game
Tai Tzu Ying brings up game point after an error by Saina Nehwal. 20-16. Saina saves one with TTY sending her drop shot into the net. But this time, Saina's push into the back of the court sails long. Tai Tzu Ying wins the first game 21-17 in 19 minutes
What a comeback from Saina to come from 10-15 down to make it 15-16 but Tai Tzu Ying has regained her composure and the lead. Almost smashes the shuttle into Nehwal's face. 18-15
Incredible sounds inside the arena but that is not for the women's semi-final here. Indonesia men's doubles team are playing China. Saina Nehwal is staying within touching distance of Tai Tzu Ying. The Taiwanese World No 1 sends her smash into the net on one instances and then it hits the net but fails to go over. 15-16 now
Tai Tzu Ying has raced off with four straight points after the break to build a five point gap on Saina. Doing exceptionally well to control the shuttle from a trickle over the net. Into Saina's body from the net and no reply is possible. Saina ends the streak as Tai Tzu Ying's backhand is wide.
Tai Tzu Ying maintains her one point lead with a well angled smash past Saina on the right
Saina Nehwal is pumped and is forcing Tai Tzu Ying into errors. Making quite a few on the backhand side. 9-9 before she sends a smash into Saina's body which goes unreplied. 10-9. Imposing play by Saina! She is pushing TTY into the backhand corner and creating spaces with errors but this time a smash levels matters.
Tai Tzu Ying keeping the gap on Nehwal. Just as Saina reduces the deficit to one point, TTY draws back to win a point and consolidate her advantage. Just as I say that, Tai Tzu Ying sends her backhand long and it is 8-8
Saina Nehwal catching Tai Tzu Ying off multiple times in the point. But the Taipei girl staying in it somehow. But Saina's thumping smash doesn't get a reply. Saina collects another point with Ying's backhand going wide. 4-5 in the opening game
Tai Tzu Ying makes the brighter start to the match. She takes a 2-0 lead before Saina gets on the board. TTY with a sublime deflection at the late stage to take a 4-1 lead and catch Saina off guard
PREVIEW: Shivani Naik on the quarterfinals and what awaits the duo in the semi-finals
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games where we will be focussing on badminton here. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's singles. And an imposing challenge awaits them. Saina will have Tai Tzu Ying in front of her - a player to whom she has now lost nine straight times. PV Sindhu, on the other hand, will be against Akane Yamaguchi, who she has beaten in the two most recent meetings - at the World Championships and in the team event. How will things pan out today? We will find out.