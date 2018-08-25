Asian Games 2018 Day 8 Schedule: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal eye medals; track and field events continue

Hima Das will also aim for gold in women’s 400m final. (Source: PTI) Hima Das will also aim for gold in women’s 400m final. (Source: PTI)

After an action-packed week, the 2018 Asian Games enters its eighth day. India’s table tennis contingent will open their account while boxers will aim to continue their good run of form. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action in their women’s singles quarterfinals matches. The men’s hockey team will also take on Korea in their fourth match of group A. India will also take part in the semifinals of Bridge (men’s and mixed team). Hima Das will also aim for gold after qualifying for the finals of women’s 400m. Muhammed Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv have also qualified for the 400m final. Muhammed Anas finished first in men’s 400m Heats with a time of 45.63 to qualify for the finals.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the eighth day of the Asian Games:

Archery

Women’s Team Compound (Quarterfinals) – India vs TBD – 12:10 PM

Men’s Team Compound (1/8 Eliminations): India vs Qatar – 9:20 AM

Athletics

Men’s 400m Hurdles (Qualification): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar – 9:30 AM

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Qualification): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan – 9:00 AM

Badminton

Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) – 11:30 AM PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol (Thailand) – 11:30 AM

Bowling

Men’s Masters (1st Block) – Shoumick Datta, Parvez Ahmad Saud – 7:30 AM

Boxing

Men’s Lightweight 60 kg (Round of 16) – Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China) – 5:45 PM

Men’s Welterweight 69 kg (Round of 16) – Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan) – 2:15 PM

Women’s Flyweight 51 kg (Round of 16) – Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghajorova (Tajikistan) – 3:00 PM

Bridge

Men’s Semifinal – India, Singapore, China, Hong Kong (China) – 8:00 AM

Mixed Semifinal – India, Indonesia, China, Thailand – 8:00 AM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual – Jumping final – Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza – 11:30 AM

Eventing team – Jumping final – Same lineup as above – 11:30 AM

Golf

Women’s Individual – Round 4 – 4:30 AM

Women’s team – Round 4 – 4:30 AM

Men’s Individual – Round 4 – 4:30 AM

Men’s team – Round 4 – 5:03 AM

Handball

Men’s Group: India vs Chinese Taipei – 9:30 AM

Hockey

Men’s Group: India vs Korea – 4:30 PM

Sailing

Men’s 49er – Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

Women’s 49er FX – Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomer – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One – India (4th) – 10:40 AM

Sepak Takraw

Men’s Regu – India vs Malaysia – 8:30 AM

Shooting

Women’s Skeet (Qualification Day 2) – Rashmi Rathore (Squad 2), Ganemot Sekhon (Squad 4) – 6:30 AM

Men’s Skeet (Qualification Day 2) – Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Squad 1), Sheeraz Sheikh (Squad 8) – 7:30 AM

Table Tennis

Women’s team (Preliminary Rounds) – India vs Qatar – 8:30 AM

Men’s team (Preliminary Rounds) – India vs UAE – 2:30 PM

Volleyball

Men’s: TBD

