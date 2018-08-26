Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas eye gold in Athletics; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: Tajinder Singh Toor won gold.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: India added four medals on the seventh day of the 18th Asian Games to take its tally to 29 at the end of Saturday. With an Asian Games record throw of 20.75m Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in men’s shot put. Tajinderpal Singh Toor also became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian squash team suffered a blip as the trio of Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal lost their semi-final rounds to settle for a bronze medal. Currently, India are eighth in the medal tally. In hockey, Indian eves thumped Korea 4-1. India remained on top of pool B with nine points. In badminton (women’s Singles Round of 16), Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won their respective encounters to qualify for the next round.