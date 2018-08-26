Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas eye gold in Athletics; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: After Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in shotput on Saturday, the track-and-field athletes will have a chance to continue the gold rush on Sunday with Hima Das set to take part in 400m Women’s Final and Muhammed Anas in action in Men’s 400m Final. Sreeshankar will also be in action in Men’s Long Jump Final on Sunday. Meanwhile, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will also be in action as they face their quarterfinals opponent at the Asian Games. A win today will secure a medal for India in Women Singles’ Badminton. The Table Tennis contingent will also begin their campaign at the Asian Games on Sunday. Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 8.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: Catch Live action and updates of Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates and Results: India added four medals on the seventh day of the 18th Asian Games to take its tally to 29 at the end of Saturday. With an Asian Games record throw of 20.75m Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in men’s shot put. Tajinderpal Singh Toor also became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian squash team suffered a blip as the trio of Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal lost their semi-final rounds to settle for a bronze medal. Currently, India are eighth in the medal tally. In hockey, Indian eves thumped Korea 4-1. India remained on top of pool B with nine points. In badminton (women’s Singles Round of 16), Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won their respective encounters to qualify for the next round.
Archery
Women’s Team Compound (Quarterfinals) – India vs TBD – 12:10 PM
Men’s Team Compound (1/8 Eliminations): India vs Qatar – 9:20 AM
Athletics
Men’s 400m Hurdles (Qualification): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar – 9:30 AM
Women’s 400m Hurdles (Qualification): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan – 9:00 AM
Badminton
Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) – 11:30 AM
PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol (Thailand) – 11:30 AM
Bowling
Men’s Masters (1st Block) – Shoumick Datta, Parvez Ahmad Saud – 7:30 AM
Boxing
Men’s Lightweight 60 kg (Round of 16) – Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China) – 5:45 PM
Men’s Welterweight 69 kg (Round of 16) – Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan) – 2:15 PM
Women’s Flyweight 51 kg (Round of 16) – Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghajorova (Tajikistan) – 3:00 PM
Bridge
Men’s Semifinal – India, Singapore, China, Hong Kong (China) – 8:00 AM
Mixed Semifinal – India, Indonesia, China, Thailand – 8:00 AM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual – Jumping final – Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza – 11:30 AM
Eventing team – Jumping final – Same lineup as above – 11:30 AM
Golf
Women’s Individual – Round 4 – 4:30 AM
Women’s team – Round 4 – 4:30 AM
Men’s Individual – Round 4 – 4:30 AM
Men’s team – Round 4 – 5:03 AM
Handball
Men’s Group: India vs Chinese Taipei – 9:30 AM
Hockey
Men’s Group: India vs Korea – 4:30 PM
Sailing
Men’s 49er – Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
Women’s 49er FX – Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomer – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One – India (4th) – 10:40 AM
Sepak Takraw
Men’s Regu – India vs Malaysia – 8:30 AM
Shooting
Women’s Skeet (Qualification Day 2) – Rashmi Rathore (Squad 2), Ganemot Sekhon (Squad 4) – 6:30 AM
Men’s Skeet (Qualification Day 2) – Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Squad 1), Sheeraz Sheikh (Squad 8) – 7:30 AM
Table Tennis
Women’s team (Preliminary Rounds) – India vs Qatar – 8:30 AM
Men’s team (Preliminary Rounds) – India vs UAE – 2:30 PM
Volleyball
Men’s: TBD