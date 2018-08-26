Asian Games 2018 Day 8 wrap: Silver lining for India

Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women’s 100m dash. (Source: AP) Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women’s 100m dash. (Source: AP)

India’s athletic contingent scripted a perfect silver lining on the eighth day of the 18th Asian Games as the trio of Hima Das, Muhammed Anas, Dutee Chand won three silvers to take India’s medal count to 36 at the end of Sunday. In bridge, India settled for two bronze medals in bridge (men’s team and mixed team) to remain at the ninth position on the table- with 7 gold, 10 silver, 19 bronze. While there was no gold rush on the day, India opened its account with two silver medals in Equestrian Eventing events. Fouaad Mirza scored 26.40 to claim the second position in the Equestrian Eventing Individual event. This was followed by another silver for India in the Equestrian Eventing Team event where the Indian team, comprising Fouaad Mirza, Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh, went on to claim silver courtesy their performance in the Individual event. India finished second with a score of 121.30. Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.

In badminton, Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu’s are through to the semifinals and India is now assured of at least two bronze medals.

In archery, Indian women’s and men’s compound teams have made it to the final.

In hockey, the Indian men’s team through to semifinals. India beat Korea 5-3 to enter semifinals

Breaking News: Heartbreak folks…… Govindan Lakshmanan who was earlier declared to be Bronze Medal winner in Men’s 10,000m, has been disqualified because his foot touched the inside the track (once) @afiindia#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/LYdmwdXmdt — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) 26 August 2018

In table tennis, India beat Qatar 3-0, and Iran 3-1 but lost to China 0-3.

Disappointments-

India suffered a huge setback on Sunday after Govindan Lakshmanan was first declared as a bronze medal winner but later disqualified. Lakshmanan finished third in the men’s 10,000m event with a time of 29:44.91. But he was later disqualified. It later emerged that the reason for his disqualification was that he had stepped out of the track during one of the laps.

In men’s long jump final, Sreeshankar finished sixth. In boxing, men’s light 60kg round of 16, Shiva Thapa loses to Shan Jun

In Canoe/Kayak Sprint, India – fail to qualify for the medal race

In Handball (Men’s Main Round – Group 3), India lost to Chinese Taipei

In Shooting (Skeet Men’s and Women’s Qualification) India failed to qualify for the finals.

In golf, India golfers drew a blank, men’s team finish 7th

