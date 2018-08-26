Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal one win away from medal

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: After disappointments over the past few competitions, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will have the opportunity to secure themselves of a medal in women’s singles badminton at the Asian Games on Sunday. Sindhu will take on Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol while Nehwal will be up against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinal. A win for them will secure atleast a bronze for them. If they manage to do so, it will be for the first time in 36 years that India will secure an individual singles medal at the Asian Games for India. Catch Live score and updates of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Badminton quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2018.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games at Jakarta on Saturday. Olympic and World Championship silver medallist Sindhu outwitted local player and world number 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12 21-15 in 35 minutes after Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani, ranked 40th, 21-6 21-14 in another second-round match. Saina will next face either Thailand’s fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon or Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun, while Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between Sri Lanka’s Kavidi Sirimannage and Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol. Commonwealth Games silver medallists duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn’t cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21 21-19 17-21 loss against Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men’s doubles.
Badminton
Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) – 11:30 AM
PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol (Thailand) – 11:30 AM