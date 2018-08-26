Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal one win away from medal

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in action. Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in action.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: After disappointments over the past few competitions, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will have the opportunity to secure themselves of a medal in women’s singles badminton at the Asian Games on Sunday. Sindhu will take on Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol while Nehwal will be up against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinal. A win for them will secure atleast a bronze for them. If they manage to do so, it will be for the first time in 36 years that India will secure an individual singles medal at the Asian Games for India. Catch Live score and updates of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Badminton quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2018.