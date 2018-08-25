Asian Games 2018 Day 7 wrap: Tajinderpal Singh Toor continues India’s gold rush, other athletes shine

Tajinderpal Singh Toor became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters) Tajinderpal Singh Toor became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters)

India added four medals on the seventh day of the 18th Asian Games to take its tally to 29 at the end of Saturday. With an Asian Games record throw of 20.75m Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in men’s shot put. Tajinderpal Singh Toor also became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games

The Indian squash team suffered a blip as the trio of Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal lost their semi-final rounds to settle for a bronze medal.

In hockey, Rani Rampal and Co thumped Korea 4-1. With three wins in three matches, India stay on top of pool B with nine points. In badminton (women’s Singles Round of 16), Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won their respective encounters to qualify for the next round.

In track and field events, 18-year-old Hima Das set a national record of 51s on her way to qualifying for the women’s 400m final. Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran are through to the women’s 400m final. Nirmala finished first in her heat.

Muhammad Anas and Arokia Rajiv have both qualified for the 400m final. Anas finished with the best timing overall.

India confirmed two more medals in bridge after men’s and mixed team reach semi-finals Dutee Chand, she is through to the semi-finals of women’s 100m by winning her heat with a timing of 11.38s

Elsewhere, Sreeshankr qualified for the finals of men’s long jump with a clean jump of 7.83m.

Disappointments-

The golfers had a disappointing outing overall in round 3 as all four players shot over-par in the third round of the men’s competition

the women’s volleyball team missed out on a chance to clinch their first win in Pool B, losing a thriller against Taipei.

In the women’s 10000m final India finished outside medal positions.

In women’s hammer throw, Sarita Singh failed to bag a medal.

Shooters Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla failed to qualify for the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final, finishing 9th and 11th respectively. Currently, India are placed eighth in the medal tally with a total of 29 medals.

In badminton (Men’s Doubles Round of 16), Chirag Shetty/Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy lost 17-21, 21-19, 17-21 to Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk Kang

In weightlifting (men’s 94 kg), Vikas Thakur finished eighth.

