Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala eye medal in 25m Rapid Fire pistol

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: The shooting has given the most rewards so far at the Asian Games, with already 9 medals coming in the sport. On Saturday, it will be 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala, who will attempt to add to the tally in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol along with Shivam Shukla. Both the shooters will have to clear the Qualification Stage 2 to enter the final. On the other end, Ganemat Sakhon and Rashmi Rathore will take part in Women’s Skeet Qualification followed by Angar Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheeraz Shaikh who will compete in Men’s Skeet Qualification stage. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: India star shooter Heena Sidhu on Friday added to the medal tally at the Asian Games 2018 as she struck the bronze medal in 10m air pistol. The 28-year old shooter had a poor start with getting scoring just 96.7 in the first stage and finishing in the 7th position. She scored 9.8 in her first shot in the second stage and remained in the 7th position with 117.1. Facing elimination in the next round, the CWG gold-medal winner bounced back with a 10.6 and a 10.3 in the 4th series to climb up to the 4th position. She continued to score higher points and managed to secure a Bronze for herself. Hoping to get a silver, Sindhu struck a near-perfect 10.8, which saw her getting just 0.1 points behind her two opponents.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2 scores
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheeraz Sheikh start off the Men's Skeet Qualification.
Rashmi Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon has kicked off the Qualification Stage of Women's Skeet.
Shooting Schedule on Day 7:
Women’s Skeet – Ganemat Sekhon (Squad 1), Rashmi Rathore (Squad 2) – 6:30 AM
Men’s Skeet – Angar Vir Singh Bajwa (Squad 5), Sheeraz Shaikh (Squad 7) – 7:00 AM
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Qualification – Stage 2) – Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala – 7:30 AM