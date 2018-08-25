Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala eye medal in 25m Rapid Fire pistol

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: Heena Sidhu won Bronze medal in 10m air pistol. (Source: File)

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Updates and Results: India star shooter Heena Sidhu on Friday added to the medal tally at the Asian Games 2018 as she struck the bronze medal in 10m air pistol. The 28-year old shooter had a poor start with getting scoring just 96.7 in the first stage and finishing in the 7th position. She scored 9.8 in her first shot in the second stage and remained in the 7th position with 117.1. Facing elimination in the next round, the CWG gold-medal winner bounced back with a 10.6 and a 10.3 in the 4th series to climb up to the 4th position. She continued to score higher points and managed to secure a Bronze for herself. Hoping to get a silver, Sindhu struck a near-perfect 10.8, which saw her getting just 0.1 points behind her two opponents.