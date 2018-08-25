Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Track and field athletes to start campaign; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: On Day 7, the spotlight will focus on the track and field events, as athletes will look forward to start their Asian Games campaign on Saturday. Dutee Chand will be seen in action in women’s 100m event. Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran will be aiming for top podium finish in 400m race. After a disappointing show put up by the Indian men in the singles badminton event, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the second round of badminton singles event, where they will be challenged by Indonesian shuttler. Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 7 in Indonesia.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: India enjoyed their most productive day at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia on Friday. Gold rush continued in rowing and tennis. The rowing quarter secured a historic gold in Quadruple Sculls. In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan added to the tally by clinching the doubles gold in tennis. The women’s kabaddi team grabbed silver while more good news followed when India beat Pakistan 28-27 in men’s Handball main round, group 3 match. At the end of an eventful day seven medals were added on Day 6 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to take their medal tally to 25 (including 6 gold, 5 silver, 14 bronze).
Here is the schedule for Asian Games 2018 Day 7:
Archery
Women’s team Recurve (1/8 Eliminations) – India vs Mongolia – 8:00 AM
Men’s team Recurve (1/8 Eliminations) – India vs Vietnam – 9:20 AM
Athletics
Men’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Sreeshankar – 5:15 AM
Men’s 400m (Qualification) – Rajiv Arokia, Muhammad Anas – 9:40 AM
Men’s Shot Put (Qualification) – Tejinder Toor – 6:30 AM
Women’s 100m (Qualification) – Dutee Chand – 6:00 AM
Women’s 400m (Qualification) – Nirmala Sheoran, Hima Das – 7:05 AM
Women’s Hammer Throw – Sarita R Singh – 5:10 AM
Women’s 10,000m – Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Suriya Loganathan – 6:30 AM
Badminton
Men’s Doubles:
Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs S Choi/M Kang (Korea)Manu Atri/B. Sumeeth Reddy vs J Li/Y Liu (China)
Women’s Singles: Round of 16
Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia) – 11:30 AMPV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) – 11:30 AM
Women’s Doubles:
Ashwini Ponappa/N. Sikki Reddy vs Q Chen/Y Jia (China) – 11:30 AM
Bowling
Men’s team of six (1st block) – India – 7:30 AM (2nd Block: Gold Medal event – 1:30 PM)
Boxing
Men’s light flyweight (49 kg) – Amit Panghal – 11:30 AM
Men’s Bantam (56 kg) – Mohammad Hussamuddin – 11:30 AM
Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg) – Dheeraj Rangi – 11:30 AM
Men’s Middleweight (75 kg) – Vikas Krishan Yadav – 11:30 AM
Women’s Lightweight (60 kg) – Pavitra – 4:30 PM
Bridge
Men’s team: Qualification round 12 – India (currently at 7th) – 8:30 AM
Mixed team: (Round Robin 2 – Round 6) – India (currently at 1st) – 8:30 AM
Supermixed team: Qualification round 8 – India (currently at 6th) – 8:30 AM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual (Cross-Country) – Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza – 5:30 AM
Same line-up for Eventing Team event (5:30 AM) and Eventing Jumping Qualifier (7:30 AM)
Golf
Women’s individual (Round 3) – 4:30 AM
Women’s team (Round 3) – 4:30 AM
Men’s individual (Round 3) – 5:03 AM
Men’s team (Round 3) – 5:03 AM
Handball
Women’s 9/10th place match – India vs Malaysia – 12:30 PM
Hockey
Women’s: India vs Korea – 6:30 PM
Sailing
49er Men (Race 3): Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
49er FX Women (Race 3): Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7 (Race 3) – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One (Race 3) – India (4th) – 10:40 AM
Sepak takraw
Men’s Regu – Preliminary (Group B) – India vs Korea – 12:30 PM
Shooting
Women’s Skeet – Ganemat Sekhon (Squad 1), Rashmi Rathore (Squad 2) – 6:30 AM
Men’s Skeet – Angar Vir Singh Bajwa (Squad 5), Sheeraz Shaikh (Squad 7) – 7:00 AM
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Qualification – Stage 2) – Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala – 7:30 AM
Sport Climbing
Men’s Combined – Chingkheinganba Maibam (11th), Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (17th) – 7:45 AM
Women’s Combined – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th)
Squash
Men’s Singles Semifinal – Saurav Ghosal vs Chun Ming Aun (Hong Kong, China) – 3:30 PM
Women’s Singles Semifinal –
Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Ann Nicol David (Malaysia) – 1:30 PMJoshna Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia) – 2:30 PM
Volleyball (indoor event)
Men’s – India vs Maldives – 8:30 AM
Women’s – India vs Chinese Taipei – 5:30 PM
Weightlifting
Men’s 94 kg – Vikas Thakur – 12:30 PM