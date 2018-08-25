Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Track and field athletes to start campaign; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally on Day 7 in Indonesia.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Hima Das will be in action.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: On Day 7, the spotlight will focus on the track and field events, as athletes will look forward to start their Asian Games campaign on Saturday. Dutee Chand will be seen in action in women's 100m event. Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran will be aiming for top podium finish in 400m race. After a disappointing show put up by the Indian men in the singles badminton event, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the second round of badminton singles event, where they will be challenged by Indonesian shuttler. Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 7 in Indonesia.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 7 in Indonesia

07:01 (IST) 25 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Athletics Live
06:29 (IST) 25 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live

Here is the schedule for Asian Games 2018 Day 7:

Archery

Women’s team Recurve (1/8 Eliminations) – India vs Mongolia – 8:00 AM

Men’s team Recurve (1/8 Eliminations) – India vs Vietnam – 9:20 AM

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Sreeshankar – 5:15 AM

Men’s 400m (Qualification) – Rajiv Arokia, Muhammad Anas – 9:40 AM

Men’s Shot Put (Qualification) – Tejinder Toor – 6:30 AM

Women’s 100m (Qualification) – Dutee Chand – 6:00 AM

Women’s 400m (Qualification) – Nirmala Sheoran, Hima Das – 7:05 AM

Women’s Hammer Throw – Sarita R Singh – 5:10 AM

Women’s 10,000m – Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Suriya Loganathan – 6:30 AM

Badminton

Men’s Doubles:

Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs S Choi/M Kang (Korea)Manu Atri/B. Sumeeth Reddy vs J Li/Y Liu (China)

Women’s Singles: Round of 16

Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia) – 11:30 AMPV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) – 11:30 AM

Women’s Doubles:

Ashwini Ponappa/N. Sikki Reddy vs Q Chen/Y Jia (China) – 11:30 AM

Bowling

Men’s team of six (1st block) – India – 7:30 AM (2nd Block: Gold Medal event – 1:30 PM)

Boxing

Men’s light flyweight (49 kg) – Amit Panghal – 11:30 AM

Men’s Bantam (56 kg) – Mohammad Hussamuddin – 11:30 AM

Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg) – Dheeraj Rangi – 11:30 AM

Men’s Middleweight (75 kg) – Vikas Krishan Yadav – 11:30 AM

Women’s Lightweight (60 kg) – Pavitra – 4:30 PM

Bridge

Men’s team: Qualification round 12 – India (currently at 7th) – 8:30 AM

Mixed team: (Round Robin 2 – Round 6) – India (currently at 1st) – 8:30 AM

Supermixed team: Qualification round 8 – India (currently at 6th) – 8:30 AM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual (Cross-Country) – Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza – 5:30 AM

Same line-up for Eventing Team event (5:30 AM) and Eventing Jumping Qualifier (7:30 AM)

Golf

Women’s individual (Round 3) – 4:30 AM

Women’s team (Round 3) – 4:30 AM

Men’s individual (Round 3) – 5:03 AM

Men’s team (Round 3) – 5:03 AM

Handball

Women’s 9/10th place match – India vs Malaysia – 12:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s: India vs Korea – 6:30 PM

Sailing

49er Men (Race 3): Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 3): Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 3) – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One (Race 3) – India (4th) – 10:40 AM

Sepak takraw

Men’s Regu – Preliminary (Group B) – India vs Korea – 12:30 PM

Shooting

Women’s Skeet – Ganemat Sekhon (Squad 1), Rashmi Rathore (Squad 2) – 6:30 AM

Men’s Skeet – Angar Vir Singh Bajwa (Squad 5), Sheeraz Shaikh (Squad 7) – 7:00 AM

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Qualification – Stage 2) – Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala – 7:30 AM

Sport Climbing

Men’s Combined – Chingkheinganba Maibam (11th), Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (17th) – 7:45 AM

Women’s Combined – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th)

Squash

Men’s Singles Semifinal – Saurav Ghosal vs Chun Ming Aun (Hong Kong, China) – 3:30 PM

Women’s Singles Semifinal –

Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Ann Nicol David (Malaysia) – 1:30 PMJoshna Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia) – 2:30 PM

Volleyball (indoor event)

Men’s – India vs Maldives – 8:30 AM

Women’s – India vs Chinese Taipei – 5:30 PM

Weightlifting

Men’s 94 kg – Vikas Thakur – 12:30 PM

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: India won three medals in Rowing.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates and Results: India enjoyed their most productive day at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia on Friday. Gold rush continued in rowing and tennis. The rowing quarter secured a historic gold in Quadruple Sculls. In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan added to the tally by clinching the doubles gold in tennis. The women’s kabaddi team grabbed silver while more good news followed when India beat Pakistan 28-27 in men’s Handball main round, group 3 match. At the end of an eventful day seven medals were added on Day 6 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to take their medal tally to 25 (including 6 gold, 5 silver, 14 bronze).

