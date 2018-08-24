Asian Games 2018 Day 6 wrap: India win seven medals including two gold on most productive day

Indian rowing Men’s team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and S Singh won the gold in Men’s Quadruple Sculls. (Source: PTI) Indian rowing Men’s team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and S Singh won the gold in Men’s Quadruple Sculls. (Source: PTI)

India enjoyed their most productive day at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia on Friday. Gold rush continued in rowing and tennis. The rowing quarter secured a historic gold in Quadruple Sculls. In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan added to the tally by clinching the doubles gold in tennis. The quadruple sculls gold

Indian rowers Sawarn Singh/Dattu Bhokanal/Om Prakash/Sukhmeet Singh triumph was only India’s second gold medal in rowing at the Asian Games. “Yesterday we had a bad day but (as) soldiers we never give up. I told my teammates that we will go for the gold and we will give it all. It was about karo ya maro (do or die). And we did it,” PTI quoted the senior most member of the gold-winning quadruple sculls team Sawarn Singh as saying.

The women’s kabaddi team grabbed silver while more good news followed when India beat Pakistan 28-27 in men’s Handball main round, group 3 match. At the end of an eventful day seven medals were added on Day 6 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to take their medal tally to 25 (including 6 gold, 5 silver, 14 bronze),

Earlier in the day, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat the Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev in a 6-3, 6-4 win. The tennis gold was India’s sixth Gold and 22nd medal in the competition.

Meanwhile, Heena Sidhu added to the medals tally at the Asian Games 2018 with a bronze medal in 10m Air pistol. 16-year-old Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the final.

The India women’s kabaddi team missed out on their third successive Asiad gold medal as they lost 24-27 to Iran in the final.

India ended the day with a comfortable 8-0 victory against Japan in the preliminary round of men’s tournament Pool A game.

Disappointments-

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished at a disappointing fifth spot in women’s balance team final.

In Pencak Silat Naorem Boynao Singh loses 0-5 to Dumaan Dines

In Sport Climbing, Bharath Stephen, Pereira Kamath and Shreya Sanjay Nankar failed to secure a position in the top 3.

In swimming (Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay), India failed to qualify for final. While weightlifter Rakhi Halder did not finish her lift in Women’s 63kg category.-

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd