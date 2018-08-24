Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker eye medal

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Manu Bhaker will be in action. (PTI) Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Manu Bhaker will be in action. (PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Indian shooters have already claimed 8 medals at the Asiad Games and several star shooters will take the stage on Friday to add to the tally. First up, in 300m Standard Rifle Men, it will be Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh who will attempt to go for gold. At the same time, in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, Shivam Shukla and Anish will attempt to qualify for the final. Manu Bhaker will look to ease her disappointment over the 25m pistol final as she competes in 10m Air Pistol Women’s competition along with Heena Sidhu. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting event at the Asian Games 2018 Day 6.