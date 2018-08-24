Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker eye medal

Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture
By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 24, 2018 8:12:15 am
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Indian shooters have already claimed 8 medals at the Asiad Games and several star shooters will take the stage on Friday to add to the tally. First up, in 300m Standard Rifle Men, it will be Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh who will attempt to go for gold. At the same time, in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, Shivam Shukla and Anish will attempt to qualify for the final. Manu Bhaker will look to ease her disappointment over the 25m pistol final as she competes in 10m Air Pistol Women’s competition along with Heena Sidhu. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting event at the Asian Games 2018 Day 6.

Live Blog

08:12 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Scores so far

07:51 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 1

07:50 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Scores so far:

07:42 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Round has started with Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in action.

07:39 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 1 Scores so far:

07:31 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

The Qualification stage for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men has also started at the same time in which Shivam Shukla and Anish are participating. 

07:29 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh will start off the Shooting event for India in 300m Standard Rifle event. This is a gold medal event. Can India add gold?

07:19 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Day 6 Live

Boxing, Kabaddi, Badminton, Rowing and lots more action to follow on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2018. FOLLOW LIVE

07:13 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 India Shooting Live

India Shooting Schedule 

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM

Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM)

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Shardul Vihan won silver medal.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Shardul Vihan added to India’s medal tally on Day 5 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as he clinched a silver medal in men’s double trap shooting event on Thursday. The 15-year old boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shot 73 to come second to Korea’s Shin Hyunwoo, 34, who overtook the Indian shooter by a point. Qatar’s Al Marri Hamad Ali settled for bronze with a score of 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range. Vihan had qualified for the final by topping Men’s Double Trap qualification round with a score of 141. His teammate Ankur Mittal failed to qualify, finishing at the ninth position with a score of 134.

