Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker eye medal

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Indian shooters have already claimed 8 medals at the Asiad Games and several star shooters will take the stage on Friday to add to the tally. First up, in 300m Standard Rifle Men, it will be Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh who will attempt to go for gold. At the same time, in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, Shivam Shukla and Anish will attempt to qualify for the final. Manu Bhaker will look to ease her disappointment over the 25m pistol final as she competes in 10m Air Pistol Women’s competition along with Heena Sidhu. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting event at the Asian Games 2018 Day 6.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Shardul Vihan added to India’s medal tally on Day 5 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as he clinched a silver medal in men’s double trap shooting event on Thursday. The 15-year old boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh shot 73 to come second to Korea’s Shin Hyunwoo, 34, who overtook the Indian shooter by a point. Qatar’s Al Marri Hamad Ali settled for bronze with a score of 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range. Vihan had qualified for the final by topping Men’s Double Trap qualification round with a score of 141. His teammate Ankur Mittal failed to qualify, finishing at the ninth position with a score of 134.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 1
10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Scores so far:
10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Round has started with Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in action.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 1 Scores so far:
The Qualification stage for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men has also started at the same time in which Shivam Shukla and Anish are participating.
Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh will start off the Shooting event for India in 300m Standard Rifle event. This is a gold medal event. Can India add gold?
India Shooting Schedule
Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM
Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM)