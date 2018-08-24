Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: Dushyant Chaudhary wins Rowing bronze in Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls; Women’s Kabaddi final later

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: Indian athletes will be on the lookout for gold medals on the sixth day of the pan Asian games. Gold medals lie in wait in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar will go for gold in the women’s Balance Beam event, while the Indian boxers will open their account in different weight categories. India Women’s Kabaddi team will face Iran in the gold medal match, while shooters Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker will attempt to go for gold in Women’s 10m Air Pistol. Anish BHanwala will also be action in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will also compete in Men’s Doubles Tennis Gold medal match. Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games Day 6 in Indonesia.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games Day 6 in Indonesia
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: The Indian contingent had a mixed outing on the fifth day of the 2018 Asian Games. Shooters continued to star on Thursday with 15-year-old Shardul Vihan leading the way by clinching the silver medal in the men’s double trap shooting event. Vihan, who became India’s youngest ever medal winner at the Asiads, was one point short of Korea’s Shin Hyunwoo who won the gold medal (74 points). Rahi Sarnobat made it a memorable occasion after becoming India’s first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold. But disappointment was writ large as the men’s kabaddi side faced a shock defeat in the finals against Iran to settle for a bronze. Elsewhere in Pencak Silat India’s Naorem Boynao Singh defeated Kyrgystan’s Turatbek Sulaimankul Uulu to progress to the quarter-finals.
FIRST MEDAL OF THE DAY! Dushyant has won the Bronze medal in Men's Lightweight Single Sculls event at the Asian Games with a timing of 7:18:76
The Qualification stage for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men has also started at the same time in which Shivam Shukla and Anish are participating. Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh will start off the Shooting event for India in 300m Standard Rifle event. 10m Air Pistol Women Qualification Round has started with Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in action.
Sifat Sagoo, Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari are in golf action in Women's Individual event. Meanwhile, Aadil Bedi and Rayhan Thomas John have started strongly on Day 6 in Men's Individual event.
Indian shooters have already claimed 8 medals at the Asiad Games and several star shooters will take the stage on Friday to add to the tally including Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu. FOLLOW LIVE
Here is the schedule for Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2018:
Artistic Gymnastics
Women’s Balance Beam (Final): Dipa Karmakar – 3:08 PM
Archery
Recurve (Mixed Team Event) – India vs Mongolia – 8:05 AM
Compound (Mixed Team Event): 1/16 Eliminations – India vs Iraq – 9:35 AM
Boxing
Men’s Flyweight (52 kg) Round of 32: Gaurav Solanki – 12:30 PM
Men’s Lightweight (60 kg) Round of 32: Shiva Thapa – 12:30 PM
Men’s Welterweight (69 kg) Round of 32: Manoj Kumar – 12:30 PM
Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) Round of 32: Sarjubala Devi – 12:30 PM
Badminton
Men’s Singles: Round of 32 – 11:00 AM
Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wing ki Wong HS Prannoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen Women’s Doubles: Round of 16 – 11:00 AM
Ashwini Ponappa/NS Reddy vs TBD Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM
Bridge
Mixed team (Round Robin 2 – Round 3) – India (6th in start list) – 8:00 AM
Men’s team (Qualification Round 10) – India (2nd in start list) – 12:30 PM
Super mixed team (Qualification round 7) – India – 12:30 PM
Fencing
Women’s team Epee (Round of 32): Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotia Dutta – 7:30 AM
Golf
Women’s individual (Round 2) – 4:30 AM
Women’s team (Round 2) – 4:30 AM
Men’s individual (Round 2) – 5:25 AM
Men’s team (Round 2) – 5:25 am
Handball
Men’s: Group 3, Match 6 – India vs Pakistan – 9:30 AM
Hockey
Men’s: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM
Kabaddi
Women’s (Final): India vs Iran – 2:00 PM
Mens’s (Final): TBD – 4:00 PM
Pencak Silat
Men’s (50-55 kg) – Boynao Singh Naorem vs Dines Dumaan (Philippines) – 7:30 AM
Rowing
Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Dushyant – 7:30 AM
Men’s Quadruple Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – India – 7:40 AM
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh – 8:20 AM
Women’s Four (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 1) – 8:35 AM
Men’s Lightweight Eight (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 2) – 9:20 AM
Sailing
49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:30 AM
Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:30 AM
49er Women: Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham – 10:30 AM
Mixed RS One: Dayna Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelhi – 10:30 AM
Sport Climbing
Men’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Chingkheinganba Maibam (17th), Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath (20th) – 7:30 AM
Women’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th) – 7:30 AM
Squash
Men’s Singles (Quarterfinals): TBD
Shooting
Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM
Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM)
Swimming
Men’s 50m Breastroke (Heats): Sandeep Sejwal (Heat 1) – 7:38 AM (Gold Medal Event – 4:36 PM)
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Heats) – India (Heat 2) – 8:39 AM (Gold Medal Event – 6:02 PM)
Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Heats): Advait Page (Heat 1) – 8:03 AM
Tennis
Men’s Singles: Semifinal – 8:30 AM
Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs TBD Men’s Doubles (GOLD MEDAL EVENT) – 8:30 AM
Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs TBD Mixed Doubles: TBD – 8:30 AM
Weightlifting
Women’s 63 kg (Gold Medal Event): Rakhi Halder – 12:30 PM