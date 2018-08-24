Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: Dushyant Chaudhary wins Rowing bronze in Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls; Women’s Kabaddi final later

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: India Women’s Kabaddi team will play gold medal match. (Source: PTI) Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: India Women’s Kabaddi team will play gold medal match. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Score and Updates: Indian athletes will be on the lookout for gold medals on the sixth day of the pan Asian games. Gold medals lie in wait in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar will go for gold in the women’s Balance Beam event, while the Indian boxers will open their account in different weight categories. India Women’s Kabaddi team will face Iran in the gold medal match, while shooters Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker will attempt to go for gold in Women’s 10m Air Pistol. Anish BHanwala will also be action in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will also compete in Men’s Doubles Tennis Gold medal match. Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games Day 6 in Indonesia.