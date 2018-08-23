Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Ankur Mittal will be in action. Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Ankur Mittal will be in action.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: The shooters have shined once again for India at the Asian Games 2018, with the Indian contingent bagging a total of seven medals in shooting, out of which two have been gold. Indian shooters will attempt to add to their tally on Thursday with star shooter Ankur Mittal competing in Men’s Double Trap event. Shardul Vihan will also be participating in the same. Meanwhile, Varsha Varman and CWG gold medallist Shreyasi Singh will compete in Women’s Double Trap finals and will look to get the top podium finish. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting event at the Asian Games 2018.