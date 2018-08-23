Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: The shooters have shined once again for India at the Asian Games 2018, with the Indian contingent bagging a total of seven medals in shooting, out of which two have been gold. Indian shooters will attempt to add to their tally on Thursday with star shooter Ankur Mittal competing in Men’s Double Trap event. Shardul Vihan will also be participating in the same. Meanwhile, Varsha Varman and CWG gold medallist Shreyasi Singh will compete in Women’s Double Trap finals and will look to get the top podium finish. Catch Live score and updates of India Shooting event at the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Rahi Sarnobat of India won the gold medal for India in 25m pistol shooting event at the Asian Games. The shooter scored a total of 34 and then had to battle it out in two tie-breakers against Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon to finally win the gold. Manu Bhaker, who topped the qualifying stage with Asian Games record, finished in the 6th position. It is India's second gold medal in shooting, and the 7th overall at the Asian Games.
India Shooting events on Day 5 at the Asian Games:
9:00 am
Men's Double Trap Qualification
Shardul Vihan
Ankur Mittal
9:15 am
Women's Double Trap Finals
Varsha Varman
Shreyasi Singh