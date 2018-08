Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Schedule: Weightlifters, shuttlers and shooters to star in Indonesia

Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Schedule: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam will participate in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting. Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Schedule: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam will participate in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the fifth day of the Asian Games.

ARCHERY – Starts 8:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve – Vishwas, Atanu Das,

Women’s Individual Recurve- Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari

GYMANSTICS – Starts at 3 PM

Women’s Vault Event- Aruna Budda Reddy

BADMINTON – Starts 10:30 AM onwards

Women’s Singles

-PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (VIE)

-Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRI)

Women’s Doubles

-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Nga Ting Yeung/ Wing Yung NG (HKG)

-Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam/Muenwong Phataimas (THA)

Mixed Doubles

-Pranav Jerry Chopra/ Sikki Reddy vs Lui Ying Goh/ Peng Soon Chan (MAS)

-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy vs Sapsiree Taerattanachai/ Dechapol Puavaranukroh (THA)

Men’s Doubles

-Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Yonny Chung/ Chun Hei Tam(HKG)

-Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reedy vs Rasheed Ajfan Mohamed / Mohamed Ahmed Thoif (MDV)

BASKETBALL – Starts at 5 PM

Women’s 5×5 Group A India vs Indonesia

CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM – Starts 8 AM

Women’s Singles semifinals – Champa Mourya

GOLF – Starts at 4:30 AM

Men’s Individual: Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul

Women’s Individual: Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

ROWING – Starts at 7:30 AM

Men’s Singles Sculls Final- Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Men’s Double Sculls Final- Om Prakash Sawarn Singh

Women’s Pair Final- Sanjukta Dung/ Harpreet Kaur

Women’s Doubles Sculls Final- Pooja/ Sayali Shekale

Men’s Pair Final- Malkeet Singh/ Gurinder Singh

Men’s Lightweight Four Final

SHOOTING

Men’s Double Trap Qualification – Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal – 9 AM

Women’s Double Trap finals- Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh- 9:15 AM

SQUASH

Men’s singles Round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Mukhtar Wakeel Mohomed Shamil (SRI), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Youngjo Ko (KOR) – 8:30 AM

Women’s singles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa

SWIMMING

Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats- Ankur Kothari, Virdhawal Khade – 7:30 AM

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats- Virdhawal Khade, Aaron Dsouza- 7:50 AM

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats- Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page – 8 AM

TENNIS – Starts at 8:30 AM

Women’s Singles Semifinals – Ankita Raina vs Shuai Zhang (CHI)

Mixed Doubles Quartefinals – Rohan Bopanna/ Ankita Raina vs A Sutjiadi/ CB Rungkat (INA)

Men’s Doubles Semifinals- Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs K Uesugi/ S Shimabukuro (JAP)

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals- Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

VOLLEYBALL

Women’s Pool B match

India vs Kazakhstan – 8:30 AM

WEIGHTLIFTING – Starts 9:30 AM

Men’s 77kg – Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd