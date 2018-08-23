Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 5 Live Score and Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to face singles’ competition; shooters, weightlifters in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 5 Live Score and Updates: India’s star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in single’s action on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Star rower Dattu Bhokanal will also compete in Men’s Sculls Rowing finals and will attempt to go for gold. Tennis stars Ankita Raina will attempt to qualify for the final in women’s singles tennis competition. Weightlifters Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Ajay Singh will also be in action on Day 5. India’s both men’s and women’s teams will also play their Kabaddi semifinals matches. Catch Live score and updates of Day 5 of the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 5 Live Score and Updates: Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold at the Asian Games. She prevailed in a thrilling double shoot-off for the top prize against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand in the Women’s 25m Pistol event in Palembang, Indonesia. On the other hand, it turned out to be a disappointing outing for fancied teenager Manu Bhaker who finished sixth. 27-year-old Sarnobat shot a Games record score of 34 on her way to winning the yellow metal at the Jakabaring Shooting Range but the final went into shoot-off after Yangpaiboon matched the Indian shooter’s tally. Both Sarnobat and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the former prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.
Anshul Kothari and Virdhawal Khade take part in Men's 50m Butterfly Heats event at the Asian Games 2018. Later, Virdhawal Khade and Aaron D'souza take part in Men's 100m Freestyle Heats and Srihari Nataraj and Advait take part in Men's 200m Backstroke Heats.
India's star rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal will compete in Men's Singles Sculls Final while the pair of Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh will compete in Men's Double Sculls Final. Sanjukta Dung and Harpreet Kaur will also compete in Women's Pair Final while the pair of Pooja and Sayali Shekale will compete in Women's Doubles Sculls Final. Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh will compete in Men's Pair Final while India will compete in Men's Lightweight Four Final.
Star shooter Ankur Mittal competing in Men’s Double Trap event. Shardul Vihan will also be participating in the same. Meanwhile, Varsha Varman and CWG gold medallist Shreyasi Singh will compete in Women’s Double Trap finals and will look to get the top podium finish. FOLLOW LIVE
India's golf events at the Asian Games have started. Indian golfers are competing in all four events - Women's Individual, Women's Team, Men's Individual and Men's Team
ARCHERY - Starts 8:30 AMMen's Individual Recurve - Vishwas, Atanu Das,Women's Individual Recurve- Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari
GYMNASTICS - Starts at 3 PMWomen's Vault Event- Aruna Budda Reddy
BADMINTON - Starts 10:30 AM onwardsWomen's Singles-PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (VIE)-Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRI)Women's Doubles-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Nga Ting Yeung/ Wing Yung NG (HKG)-Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam/Muenwong Phataimas (THA)Mixed Doubles-Pranav Jerry Chopra/ Sikki Reddy vs Lui Ying Goh/ Peng Soon Chan (MAS)-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy vs Sapsiree Taerattanachai/ Dechapol Puavaranukroh (THA)Men's Doubles-Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Yonny Chung/ Chun Hei Tam(HKG)-Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reedy vs Rasheed Ajfan Mohamed / Mohamed Ahmed Thoif (MDV)
BASKETBALL - Starts at 5 PMWomen's 5x5 Group A India vs Indonesia
CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM - Starts 8 AMWomen's Singles semifinals - Champa Mourya
GOLF - Starts at 4:30 AMMen's Individual: Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Naveed Kshitij KaulWomen's Individual: Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar
ROWING - Starts at 7:30 AMMen's Singles Sculls Final- Dattu Baban BhokanalMen's Double Sculls Final- Om Prakash Sawarn SinghWomen's Pair Final- Sanjukta Dung/ Harpreet KaurWomen's Doubles Sculls Final- Pooja/ Sayali ShekaleMen's Pair Final- Malkeet Singh/ Gurinder SinghMen's Lightweight Four Final
SHOOTINGMen's Double Trap Qualification - Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal - 9 AMWomen's Double Trap finals- Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh- 9:15 AM
SQUASHMen's singles Round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Mukhtar Wakeel Mohomed Shamil (SRI), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Youngjo Ko (KOR) - 8:30 AMWomen's singles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa
SWIMMINGMen's 50m Butterfly Heats- Ankur Kothari, Virdhawal Khade - 7:30 AMMen's 100m Freestyle Heats- Virdhawal Khade, Aaron Dsouza- 7:50 AMMen's 200m Backstroke Heats- Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page - 8 AM
TENNIS - Starts at 8:30 AMWomen's Singles Semifinals - Ankita Raina vs Shuai Zhang (CHI)Mixed Doubles Quartefinals - Rohan Bopanna/ Ankita Raina vs A Sutjiadi/ CB Rungkat (INA)Men's Doubles Semifinals- Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs K Uesugi/ S Shimabukuro (JAP)Men's Singles Quarterfinals- Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)
VOLLEYBALLWomen's Pool B matchIndia vs Kazakhstan - 8:30 AM
WEIGHTLIFTING - Starts 9:30 AMMen's 77kg - Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh