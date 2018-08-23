Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Score and Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in singles action

Asian Games 2018 badminton live updates:

Hello and welcome! India crashed out of the team events in both men's and women's segments but chances of a medal is much higher in the singles section with the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and so on taking part.

The women's singles events start first at 10.30 AM and Sindhu's match is third in the order.

Women's singles:Trang Vu Thi vs PV SindhuSoraya Aghaeihajiagha vs Saina Nehwal

Women's doubles and mixed doubles also start at 10.30 AM and the first match itself will feature an Indian pair

Women's doublesAshwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy vs Yung Nga Ting, Wing Yung NgRutaparna Panda, Arathi Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam, Phataimas Muenwong

Mixed doublesChan Peng Soon, Goh Liu Ying vs Pranav Jerry Chopra, N Sikki Reddy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Sapsiree Taerattanachai