Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Score and Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in singles action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Score and Updates: After a disappointing run in badminton team event, India’s star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will face the heat of individual competition at the Asian Games 2018. While Sindhu will face Vietnam’s Vu Thi Trang, Nehwal will be up against Iran’s Soraya Aghaeihajiagha. The two face a relatively easier challenge and are expected to make way into the round of 16 with an easy win. A defeat for either one of them at this stage will be a massive upset. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in men’s double action while N Sikki Reddy will pair up with Ashwini Ponappa in women’s doubles competition. Reddy will also pair up with PJ Chopra in mixed doubles. Catch Live score and updates of India Badminton events at the Asian Games 2018.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Score and Updates: India’s hopes of winning a medal in badminton team events at the 18th Asian Games went up in smoke after both the men’s and women’s sides bowed out of the competition following an identical 1-3 loss in the quarterfinals at Jakarta on Monday. Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy shone bright but India couldn’t get enough support from the rest of the shuttlers as they lost to Japan and Indonesia in the women’s and men’s team events respectively. After the women’s team went down 1-3 to top seeds Japan earlier in the day, the men’s team put up a spirited effort before losing 1-3 to hosts Indonesia. The onus was on world no 8 Kidambi Srikanth to give India an early lead but he lost 21-23 22-20 10-21 to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, ranked 12th, to concede a 0-1 lead to Indonesia.
A winning start for India, Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy have won their opening badminton doubles match 21-16, 21-15. A clinical performance from the two Indians and they gave little quarter to the Hong Kong pair. The women's singles matches have also started and PV Sindhu's game is third on the order of play.
Hello and welcome! India crashed out of the team events in both men's and women's segments but chances of a medal is much higher in the singles section with the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and so on taking part.
The women's singles events start first at 10.30 AM and Sindhu's match is third in the order.
Women's singles:Trang Vu Thi vs PV SindhuSoraya Aghaeihajiagha vs Saina Nehwal
Women's doubles and mixed doubles also start at 10.30 AM and the first match itself will feature an Indian pair
Women's doublesAshwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy vs Yung Nga Ting, Wing Yung NgRutaparna Panda, Arathi Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam, Phataimas Muenwong
Mixed doublesChan Peng Soon, Goh Liu Ying vs Pranav Jerry Chopra, N Sikki Reddy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Sapsiree Taerattanachai