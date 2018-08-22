Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker in action

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: The Indian shooting contingent have thus far won six medals in Indonesia. Off these one was a gold and that was won on Tuesday by teenager Saurabh Chaudhary. On Wednesday, another teenage sensation, Manu Bhaker, starts her 2018 Asian Games campaign. The 16-year-old is of the same age as Chaudhary and has already made a reputation of being a wunderkind. She is in the fray for the Women’s 25 Pistol Event alongwith Rahee Sarnobat. Anjum Moudgal and Gaayathri Nithyanandam are challenging in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Catch live scores and updates from Day 4 of Shooting at the 2018 Asian Games here.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India’s medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. “I did not feel any pressure. It doesn’t help,” said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, whose life and career was scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.
Manu Bhaker finishes in the first position in 25m Pistol Women Precision event with scores of 99, 98 and 100 - a total of 297. She has qualified for the Rapid event. Just waiting on an official confirmation.
Gaayathri Nithyanandam scored scores of 97, 97, 95 and 4 - a total of 383 in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Womens' event in Kneeling. Anjum Moudgil scored 97,98,99 and 98 to get a total of 392 in the same event. The two will now take part in Prone before making it to the final.
And the shooting event has begun with Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification round. Anjum scores 97 in her first series, while Gaayathri also scores 97 in her first series. Good start for the Indians. Manu Bhaker shoots 99 in 25m Pistol Women event in her first series, while Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat shoots 97 in her first series. This is the precision round, and if the two qualify, they will reach Rapid round, where they have to qualify again to make it into the final.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the India Shooting event at the Asian Games on Day 4. India will have a chance to increase their medal tally in shooting with star shooters Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker set to take the stage. Bhaker will attempt to redeem for her misses in the team event. Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam will participate in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event, while Manu Bhaker and Jeevan Rahi Sarnobat will participate in 25m Pistol Women challenge. Bhaker and Sarnobat will have to qualify through Precision and Rapid events to enter the Finals.