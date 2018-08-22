Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: India eye medals in Shooting, Wrestling

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India’s medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. “I did not feel any pressure. It doesn’t help,” said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, whose life and career was scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.