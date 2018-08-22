Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: India eye medals in Shooting, Wrestling

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Asian Games 2018 Day 4 Live score Live streaming: India have been assured of four bronze medals at least in Wushu and the athletes would be hoping that they can go a step or two further than that on Wednesday. The Indian shooters will be in the spotlight once again; Commonwealth Games and ISSF World Cup gold medalist Manu Bhaker will start her campaign. In Men’s Greco-Roman wrestling, Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (87kg) and Naveen (130kg) will be looking to win a medal that would not only add to India’s tally but also raise the profile of their sport in the country. Catch live scores and updates from Day 4 of the 2018 Asian Games here.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Score and Updates: An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India’s medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. “I did not feel any pressure. It doesn’t help,” said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, whose life and career was scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.
Gaayathri Nithyanandam scored scores of 97, 97, 95 and 4 - a total of 383 in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Womens' event in Kneeling. Anjum Moudgil scored 97,98,99 and 98 to get a total of 392 in the same event. The two will now take part in Prone before making it to the final. Manu Bhaker finishes in the first position in 25m Pistol Women Precision event with scores of 99, 98 and 100 - a total of 297. She has qualified for the Rapid event. Just waiting on an official confirmation.
Avinash Mani has registered of 56.98 in Men's 100m Butterfly Swimming event, while Sajan Prakash has registered a timing of 54.06 in the same event.
And the shooting event has begun with Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification round. Anjum scores 97 in her first series, while Gaayathri also scores 97 in her first series. Good start for the Indians. Manu Bhaker shoots 99 in 25m Pistol Women event in her first series, while Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat shoots 97 in her first series. This is the precision round, and if the two qualify, they will reach Rapid round, where they have to qualify again to make it into the final.
Archery Compound Women's Individual event has started in which Indian archery star Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari and Muskan Kiran are participating. The scores, at the moment, are 14, 34 aand 81, respectively. India are already participating in Compound Women's Team Archery event.
India’s schedule at Asian Games on Day 4:
ARCHERY Women’s Compound – Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar: 8:00 AM startingMen’s Compound – Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini: 1:30 PM
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICSMen’s: 1 PMWomen’s team final: 5:00 PM
BRIDGE Men’s team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju TolaniMixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran NadarSupermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah (All events starting at 9:00 AM)
FIELD HOCKEYIndia vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PM
SHOOTINGWomen’s: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N – 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification – 8:00 AM, Gold Medal Event – 11:30 AMManu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – 25m Pistol Qualification – 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM
SWIMMING Men’s: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash – 100m butterfly Qualification – 8:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PMSandeep Sejwal – 100m breastroke Qualification – 8:00AM, Gold Medal Event – 5:23 PM4x100m Freestlyle Relay – Heat 1 (India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) – 8:30 AM Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PM
TAEKWONDO8:45 AM – Men’s 80 kg – Navjeet Maan (Round of 32)
TENNIS 9:00 AM – Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan); Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)11:00 AM – Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals – Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)9:00 AM Women’s Singles Quarterfinals – Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)9:00 AM (After) Women’s Doubles Round of 16 – Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)
VOLLEYBALL Men’s – India vs Qatar – 6:00 PM
WRESTLING Men’s Greco Roman: 77 kg – Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand) – 12:00 PM87 kg – Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) 12:00 PM97 kg – Hardeep 11:48 AM130 kg – Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) 1:06 PM
WUSHU Women’s Sanda (Semi-finals) – Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China) – 8:00 AMMen’s Sanda (Semifinals) – 8:00 AM.