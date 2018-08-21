Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Three gold medals at stake

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Shreyasi Singh will be looking to make up for her failure to make it past the qualifiers in the Women’s Trap event. Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Shreyasi Singh will be looking to make up for her failure to make it past the qualifiers in the Women’s Trap event.

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Silver medal winner Lakshay will be in the fray once again. This time, it is for the Trap Mixed team event in whch he is teaming up with Shreyasi Singh. For Shreyasi, it is a chance to make up for her performance in the Women’s Trap event in which she could not make it past the qualifiers. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will be turning up in Men’s 10m Air Pistol while Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions. Catch live scores and updates of shooting from Day 3 at the 2018 Asian Games.