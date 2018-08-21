Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Three gold medals at stake

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 21, 2018 8:42:44 am
Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Shreyasi Singh will be looking to make up for her failure to make it past the qualifiers in the Women’s Trap event.

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Silver medal winner Lakshay will be in the fray once again. This time, it is for the Trap Mixed team event in whch he is teaming up with Shreyasi Singh. For Shreyasi, it is a chance to make up for her performance in the Women’s Trap event in which she could not make it past the qualifiers. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will be turning up in Men’s 10m Air Pistol while Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions. Catch live scores and updates of shooting from Day 3 at the 2018 Asian Games.

08:36 (IST) 21 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Shooting live updates

16-year-old Chaudhury remains on top of the rankings and could very well go into the finals. Quite a moment this for the youngster. He is currently on 586. He has pipped five-time Olympic gold medallist Jin Jing-oh to to the top

08:27 (IST) 21 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Shooting live updates

After five series, India's Saurabh Chaudhary tops the qualifiers with a score of 487 in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Abhishek Verma is 13th with 422. In 50m Rifle 3 positions, Sanjeev Rajput is sixth on 429 points while Akhil Sheoran all the way down at 21st with 382 points

07:17 (IST) 21 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Shooting live updates

Hello and welcome! Two silvers and a bronze are what India have thus far got from the shooting events in Indonesia. Today, the pistol shooters begin their campaign. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary are two names to watch out for in today's 10m Air Pistol qualifiers which starts at 8am. Lakshay has a chance to add to his silver from yesterday when he teams up with Shreyasi Singh for in the Trap Mixed team event. Veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran will be competing in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. 

