Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Shooting Live scores Live streaming: Three gold medals at stake

Live Blog
16-year-old Chaudhury remains on top of the rankings and could very well go into the finals. Quite a moment this for the youngster. He is currently on 586. He has pipped five-time Olympic gold medallist Jin Jing-oh to to the top
After five series, India's Saurabh Chaudhary tops the qualifiers with a score of 487 in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Abhishek Verma is 13th with 422. In 50m Rifle 3 positions, Sanjeev Rajput is sixth on 429 points while Akhil Sheoran all the way down at 21st with 382 points
Hello and welcome! Two silvers and a bronze are what India have thus far got from the shooting events in Indonesia. Today, the pistol shooters begin their campaign. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary are two names to watch out for in today's 10m Air Pistol qualifiers which starts at 8am. Lakshay has a chance to add to his silver from yesterday when he teams up with Shreyasi Singh for in the Trap Mixed team event. Veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran will be competing in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.